Two Extra Place Specials with four places

Tawtheef a drifter to 15/2 8.40 this morning

Trainer has 30% strike-rate with blinkers

No. 2 (3) Tawtheef (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Patrick Chamings

Jockey: Hector Crouch

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 50

Two of the more interesting races at Wolverhampton come late in the card with two divisions of a fairly ropey pair of class 6 races, but we do have four places to play with on both with the Sportsbook Extra Place Specials and Tawtheef is a big enough price at 15/28.40 to go each-way.

The favourite at 4/14.80 Casa Luna is probably the price due to Oisin Murphy, and offers little in the way of betting interest as she isn't exactly in form, but Tawtheef looks on an attractive mark and is the only CD winner in the line-up.

Tawtheef was last seen at Epsom in August following a return of 88 days, and might have just needed that outing. The race also suited those up with the pace as the first and second were always on the speed, with Tawtheef coming from rear.

He was a little unlucky at Windsor in the spring, as he was pushed wide and he had little luck too at Brighton earlier in the campaign as he missed the break and caught the eye with how he finished.

A drop of 2lb to 50 and a better pace in a bigger field could see him pick off a few from a good draw on the inside.

Back Tawtheef EW @ 17/29.40 Bet now

No. 10 (12) Ticket To Alaska (Ire) SBK 14/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 54

Drawn in 12 could be a big problem for Clive Cox's Ticket To Alaska, who is still seeking his first victory from 14 attempts, but he had drifted this morning from 7/17.80 to 10/111.00 and is certainly looking more like an each-way selection.

Rated just 59 when he started handicapping last winter, he has dropped down to 54 so is by no means well treated as a stand-out, but he is holding his moderate form well enough and does have five placed efforts to his name.

He's also a front-runner and saw out the 1m at Doncaster well in May, and considering that's a stiff old finish, making the running again over a sharper track shouldn't be a problem.

The draw obviously is from wide, but the drift in price more than compensates for that.

He also has blinkers on for the first time and Clive Cox does have a 30% placed record on the All-Weather with horses in the blinkers.

Back Ticket To Alaska EW @ 10/111.00 Bet now

You can back Al's 70/171.00 EW double with one click here Bet now

*Alan is also standing in for Daryl Carter and you can click here for Monday's tips at Roscommon and Hamilton