Goodwin looked a nice prospect with NHF win

Godot has a great chance of completing hat-trick

Alan Dudman has 15/8 2.84 and 3/1 3.95 Plumpton picks





No. 2 Goodwin (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Chris Gordon

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Some good field sizes over the jumps for both Hereford and Plumpton, and while there is an excellent card at Kempton today, Charlie Appleby has three horses all very short in price so I am heading to Sussex where the ground looks as though there will be some good in the description.

The 14:07 Novices' Hurdle has Goodwin in as the 15/82.84 favourite - which says something against runners from Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson and Goodwin flew home to win a bumper by 8L at Fontwell and should have no problem with the step up in trip today.

He saw out the 2m2f strongly last season and the times suggested a fast run race with the field well strung out.

While Goodwin looked a little green under pressure down the straight and he needed a couple of reminders, but he did settle the race quickly just after the turn for home.

Chris Gordon won this race three seasons ago and has a good chance to do so again.

No. 1 Godot (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Andy Irvine

Jockey: Tom Cannon

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 1lbs

OR: 111

Godot has an excellent opportunity to complete the hat-trick in the Plumpton finale considering the second favourite Copshill Lad hasn't gone on from his bumper efforts, and the third favourite Heross Du Seuil looks high enough in the weights.

The gelding is pretty adaptable on ground with wins on good and also officially soft.

His spring victory last time out at Kempton was in 0-120 class, and with just a rise of 3lb to 111, he is able to sneak into this weaker class of 0-110 off top weight, and I never mind backing top weights in handicaps.

With a C&D win too next to his name (in soft), the venue suited him better than Kempton as he scored by 7L when ridden prominently.

He definitely had ability as a bumper horse and ran close to Crambo on his debut, and that horse has recently won off a mark of 133.

