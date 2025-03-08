Horse Racing Tips: Varian filly has the tools for Wolverhampton in Saturday double

Two feature races from Wolverhampton on ITV today

Local Hero to gain revenge in Lincoln Trial

Alan Dudman gives his Saturday tips in a double that pays around 16/1

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls has a live chance of landing the 13:50 contest at Sandown today with Belliano, a horse who has finished first or second in all three of his career starts.

The Lincoln Trial at 14:45 holds a few improving sorts at the foot of the weights while those with more experience and heftier ratings are towards the top - but I'll be going for Local Hero who has a couple of lengths to find on Zoffianda but should be primed here for a big run.

Credit to Zoffandia for last time as he was a big price at 22/123.00 and Josephine Gordon had him in a better position than Local Hero at Kempton in not only gaining first run a little closer to the pace, but also a clearer passage as Local Hero had to move from outside to in and was a little short of room.

The race also turned into a bit of a sprint and Local Hero ran on strongly and also was the quickest horse in the final furlong on sectional times.

I can see Wolverhampton suiting a little better with more speed early and that Kempton effort was also Local Hero's first run off a 63 day break.

He landed a 0-90 at Kempton in December and remains unexposed on the All-Weather with a good strike-rate of three wins from his seven starts and there's also the booking of one of the leading winter apprentices in Joe Leavy - who can take a small amount of weight off and his draw in four will do.

Recommended Bet Back Local Hero in the 14:45 at Wolverhampton SBK 9/2

Roger Varian and Jack Mitchell combined to win the Listed Lady Wulfruna Stakes in 2022 with Tinker Toy and Jabaara is a hard horse to oppose in the 15:20.

She's a proven Listed winner on the turf from her three-year-old campaign as she landed her Black Type at Musselburgh and Carlisle last summer and was very impressive in Scotland with the way she smoothly travelled and finished off her rivals with a degree of comfort.

Her second in the Group 1 Falmouth behind Porta Fortuna at a big price was a great effort and Group 1 form translating to this makes her a standout and would have had a Group 3 in the bag from Goodwood too but she was demoted to second after causing interference.

Today will be just her second try on the All-Weather but her sire is Exceed And Excel and you wouldn't have too many worries of his stock acting on the Tapeta at Wolves and over the C&D, the sire has 13% win and 33% placed to his name and she does travel so well that Wolverhampton will suit her style I am sure.

Recommended Bet Back Jabaara in the 15:20 at Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

Recommended Bet Back Saturday's double at Wolverhampton SBK 16/1

