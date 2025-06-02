Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Twomey's Inventress to start Gowran 27/1 Monday double

Gowran Park
Gowran Park's Monday fixture has plenty of runners

Alan Dudman narrowly missed out on his second double in three days with a single winner at BSP 9.04 and a third that was caught late at Listowel yesterday. He has two tips to continue his good form for Monday...

  • Trainer running at 35% with recent strike-rate

  • Colin Keane booked for 6/17.00 handicap selection

  • Alan Dudman heads to Gowran Park for two tips in a Sportsbook double at 27/128.00

Gowran Park - 14:42: Back Inventress @ 16/54.20

Paddy Twomey's season has shown no signs of relenting in terms of winners, and coming into today, the trainer is still operating at a 35% strike-rate and his filly Inventress can handle the step up in trip and class in the 14:42.

With two starts under her belt, she looks ready for something better and in opposition here in waiting is an Aidan O'Brien 103-rated filly in Heaven's Gate, so it's certainly a highlight for a Monday.

Inventress won in very straightforward fashion to take her Maiden last time, and the fact it was at Gowran Park adds a bit of oomph to the selection.

She showed the benefit of a run previously when second on debut to race alertly from the front and easily made all with jockey Billy Lee barely having to work. The win was on good ground, she has that today and I see the extra couple of furlongs to near 1m2f in her favour.

Recommended Bet

Back Inventress in the 14:42 at Gowran Park

SBK16/5

Gowran Park - 16:27: Back Lady Lunette @ 6/17.00

The price of Lady Lunette was ebbing away this morning into 6/17.00 and with the price on the first selection we go win only here despite the four places, as Inventress is nowhere near each-way odds for me.

Lady Lunette comes into this off the back of a third at Leopardstown - a race where she missed the break and was slowly into stride, and the hard work coming from the back in the end may have compromised her chance as the winner made all and the second was ridden near the pace.

Her chance looked cooked on the inside at one stage, and then with not much room to play with looked as though she was retreating, but she fought back with inches to spare in between runners and it was a big improvement on her Cork reappearance for the season.

Given her latest run came on good, conditions are suitable today and her two best efforts last term (a win and second) came on good and good to firm.

Colin Keane is booked too and the cheekpieces remain on.

Recommended Bet

Back Lady Lunette in the 16:27 at Gowran Park

SBK6/1
Recommended Bet

Back Monday's double in one click here

SBK27/1

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66
Cinderella's Dream 2.58
Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79
Sea Invasion 3.42
Jabbar (place) 2.72
La Trinidad 6.35 (place)
Carmers 2.77
Glamorous Breeze 7.92
Socialite 4.75
Opera Ballo 2.54
Sunlit Uplands 6.0
Glory Hyde 5.7

June winners at BSP:

White Clover 9.04

Now read more tips and previews for Monday here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

