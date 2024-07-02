Horse Racing Tips: Twomey and Murtagh can help us to a 13/1 Roscommon double

Late Arrival was Alan's sixth single winner in eight days

Murtagh's filly well backed to shed her maiden tag

Twomey stats at Roscommon impressive at 46%

Johnny Murtagh's horses could be about to click into top gear, that's the hope anyway. He won the big race at Naas last week and went close with Safecracker at the weekend at the Curragh, and his well-bred filly Kailasa looks to have a good chance in the 17:20 at Roscommon.

On her debut run at the Curragh, she has a great opening, but she hasn't managed to get her head in front in two starts since. The selection was into 2/13.00 this morning and not favourite, but on penning the column at just before 9am, she'd contracted into 13/82.63 and I can fully understand that.

She was a shade unlucky on her second run in May behind Jessie Harrington's Fleur De Chine, and that looks a good piece of form as Harrington's filly won again afterwards and performed well in a Listed race last week behind Murtagh's Hanalia. Fleur De Chine is now rated 99, and considering that turned into a sprint, she can be upgraded on that effort and there was a 2L gap to the third.

Last time out she was disappointing when only finishing third having cut out the running, but that was her first time on good ground.

She'll be happier with some ease in the surface given her first two starts and with rain forecast, I am taking her to beat the favourite Serious Notions, who is rated 88 but has had more of a chance to run to that figure and has been a beaten favourite on three occasions in six runs.

Murtagh is 8-46 at Roscommon in five years at 17%.

Recommended Bet Back Kaliasa SBK 13/8

The second selection of the day is a bigger price and will be relying on the weather more so as La Isla Mujeres favours soft ground, and I am hoping she can get it towards the back end of the card. More rain please.

She was a fine filly last term for Ralph Beckett and bolted up in the UK on her handicap debut at Salisbury - admittedly off a low mark but she devoured the soft conditions that day.

La Isla Mujeres backed up that run soon after when finishing second in a strong handicap over 1m2f at Goodwood - only getting chinned late in the race having traded at 1.331/3 in-running.

Again she was on the luckless side at York in Listed company on her final run for Beckett last term when getting no run at all behind Sapphire Seas - and she stayed on strongly once out in that over 1m2f.

Her debut for Paddy Twomey came over 1m4f at the Curragh last time over 1m4f - and that was her first run of the season that was clearly needed.

Now with that under her belt, sticking to the 1m4f trip, and the potential for rain, she holds a cracking chance for me and Twomey won this race in 2022 with Beamish.

Twomey also has a superb strike-rate at Roscommon with six wins from 13 runners in five season at a highly impressive 46%.

Recommended Bet Back La Isla Mujeres SBK 9/2