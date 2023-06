Salisbury - 15:25 - Back Alyanaabi

No. 1 (3) Alyanaabi (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.26 Trainer: Owen Burrows

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

Wild Lion was a battling 9.9 winner as a single for the column yesterday, and Rabaah done his bit to land the each-way part of the multiple and I thought he ran well if on the wrong side of the group.

Sunday's action as per usual is fairly quiet with two UK meetings, and the price for the opening leg with Alyanaabi is a shade odds-on, but at 4/51.77, it's telling an Owen Burrows debutant is short in the betting.

The 2yo is from a family I adore with Ghanaati and Mawatheeq both in his pedigree, and both of those were out-and-out quick ground horses.

This is Owen Burrows' second 2yo turf runner of the season, but he clearly must be sharp enough starting out over 6f today and Burrows won this race two seasons ago with the very smart Alfaila - who is rated 109 and a Group winner.

It's not a wild price, but it's a family I have plenty of affinity for, and he's by sire Too Darn Hot, who stands for 40k a pop at Dalham Hall.

Back Alyanaabi @ 4/51.77 Bet now

No. 4 (4) Malka (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Trainer Kevin Phillapart De Foy makes the list today and his Malka can build on a very encouraging debut at Goodwood recently.

She ran third in what looked a good Novice on paper behind the William Haggas Royal Mila, but she was very slowly away and had to come widest of all, but from that poor position she ran on nicely in third.

Goodwood wouldn't have been her track either, as she's a daughter of Nathaniel and her dam Carisolo is by the great Dubai Millenium, a broodmare who has thrown up mostly stayers.

Back Malka @ 3/13.95 Bet now

The trainer hasn't had an awful lot of runners at Salisbury (nine), but has a 22% win rate and 55% placed.

Watch our Racing... Only Bettor Royal Ascot Preview now...