Horse Racing Tips: Two to track at Dundalk for Tuesday 36/1 double

Dundalk Racecourse
Dundalk's card appeals for Alan on Tuesday with a big priced double

Alan Dudman had his third single winner in three days yesterday with Birmingham Alabama and he is tipping at Dundalk on Tuesday for his latest multiple...

  • Birmingham Alabama win yesterday at BSP 3.25 was a third in three days for Alan

  • Tribal Moon armed with a good draw for the 15:00

  • Second tip at Dundalk could be well handicapped on December win

Dundalk - 15:00: Back Tribal Moon @ 4/15.00

Seven of the 10 (now with two non runners) are course and distance winners for the 15:00 with some usual Dundalk regulars and the first choice Trishuli River was an interesting pick this morning but she's now come out.

Tribal Moon is taken here considering the steady improvement after some underwhelming starts the beginning of his career, but he's lightly-raced on the All-Weather and clearly has shown a liking for the Dundalk surface.

He won off a mark of 60 back in November with Colin Keane on and stayed on very well down the centre of track - a run that was very much improved form.

Tribal Moon then backed it up with solid second - and was sent off 7/42.75 favourite.

Dundalk is a track you can readily ignore a defeat and he went down to a 6L defeat, but some of the rivals in that were rated in the 80s.

He's back in a winnable handicap and I am pleased with the draw in two for his run style.

Recommended Bet

Back Tribal Moon in the 15:00 Dundlak

SBK4/1

Dundalk - 16:00: Back Hasiyna @ 13/27.50

Hasiyna's draw in 15 is again one problem that presents a serious amount of navigation needed but she remains of interest following a luckless effort last time.

Ridden from well off the pace she made up plenty of ground over the far side, and while she finished back in fifth, it was a run to keep her onside with.

Previously she'd travelled easily to win over 6f in December and looked well ahead of her mark that day. Crucially she was more on the pace than her latest effort.

Last winter she was rated 67 when trained by Dermot Weld, so off her low mark currently she remains well treated and it certainly looked that way with her December win.

The selection is also unexposed as a sprinter as a fair bit of her racing thus far has been over 7f and 1m.

Recommended Bet

Back Hasiyna in the 16:00 Dundalk

SBK13/2
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's double in one click here

SBK36/1

Now read more tips and previews for Tuesday here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +26.06pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +166.31pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Epsom racecourse

