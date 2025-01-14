Horse Racing Tips: Two to track at Dundalk for Tuesday 36/1 double

Birmingham Alabama win yesterday at BSP 3.25 was a third in three days for Alan

Tribal Moon armed with a good draw for the 15:00

Second tip at Dundalk could be well handicapped on December win

Seven of the 10 (now with two non runners) are course and distance winners for the 15:00 with some usual Dundalk regulars and the first choice Trishuli River was an interesting pick this morning but she's now come out.

Tribal Moon is taken here considering the steady improvement after some underwhelming starts the beginning of his career, but he's lightly-raced on the All-Weather and clearly has shown a liking for the Dundalk surface.

He won off a mark of 60 back in November with Colin Keane on and stayed on very well down the centre of track - a run that was very much improved form.

Tribal Moon then backed it up with solid second - and was sent off 7/42.75 favourite.

Dundalk is a track you can readily ignore a defeat and he went down to a 6L defeat, but some of the rivals in that were rated in the 80s.

He's back in a winnable handicap and I am pleased with the draw in two for his run style.

Recommended Bet Back Tribal Moon in the 15:00 Dundlak SBK 4/1

Hasiyna's draw in 15 is again one problem that presents a serious amount of navigation needed but she remains of interest following a luckless effort last time.

Ridden from well off the pace she made up plenty of ground over the far side, and while she finished back in fifth, it was a run to keep her onside with.

Previously she'd travelled easily to win over 6f in December and looked well ahead of her mark that day. Crucially she was more on the pace than her latest effort.

Last winter she was rated 67 when trained by Dermot Weld, so off her low mark currently she remains well treated and it certainly looked that way with her December win.

The selection is also unexposed as a sprinter as a fair bit of her racing thus far has been over 7f and 1m.