Horse Racing Tips: Two to keep onside at Kempton for Wednesday double

Frankel stats at Kempton worth a second look

Blue Day can bounce back after Windsor defeat

Alan Dudman goes for an All-Weather double on Wednesday

All eyes will be on the Fillies' Maiden at 17:40 over 1m3f with the debut of John Gosden's Zilfee - a daughter of Sea The Stars and a half-sister to the great Enable.

And while I am a sucker for any Sea The Stars offspring, the presence of her and a Crisford runner with experience (Kitty Furnival) might just give us a price on the Owen Burrows' newcomer Al Haal. She was a little weak last night from 13/27.50 to 15/28.50.

Plus, backing Gosden this year for me personally has been a non-event. See Inspiral, and there wasn't a tonne of confidence behind her initially on the Sportsbook.

Al Haal is certainly bred to stay, with a 1m6f winner in the pedigree, and she's a daughter of Frankel from a dam who Burrows trained. Frankel's record as a sire over 1m3f to 1m4f at Kempton is impressive at 23% win and 45% placed.

The runners with experience set a good standard to aim at, but I am never one to shy away from backing a newcomer, especially one from a good yard with pedigree to match when the racing elsewhere is poor.

Recommended Bet Back Al Haal SBK 15/2

I opposed Blue Day last time at Windsor and the column managed to bag the winner of that race with Trefor, but not a lot went his way that evening and I am backing him to bounce back.

He was taken off his feet in the early part of the race and he did well to finish strongly in third considering Matters Most and Trefor were second and first - with Matters Most showing good speed. Oisin Murphy retains the ride, and while I initially thought the rider had given him far too much to do from a poor position, it was the distinct lack of natural speed around Windsor that was the problem.

Blue Day did best of the horses that were held up, and while he could stretch out to 7f and might want it soon, a stiffer 6f at Kempton should see a better run.

Remember he was smashed in the betting for his handicap debut at Southwell and won with plenty in hand, and he might just be a better horse on the All-Weather.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Day SBK 16/5