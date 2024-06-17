Horse Racing Tips: Two to back for 12/1 Monday double at Gowran and Chepstow
Letsbefrank was a BSP 6.0 single winner for Alan yesterday and he heads to Gowran Park and Chepstow for Monday's latest multiple...
-
Claiming company for Magnetic should do the trick
-
On Edge a sprinter on form and remains off 70
-
Alan Dudman has picked out a 12/113.00 double for Monday
Gowran Park - 15:05: Back Magnetic North
Magnetic North has gone through a few trainers since leaving Ado McGuinness, and running in Claiming company today at Gowran Park surely gives him a good chance of getting his head in front.
He ran over 1m4f in a similar standard of race last time at Limerick and forced the pace to make the running before tiring late on.
The selection does have winning form at Tramore over 1m4f, so it wasn't a case of him not staying, but he's an adaptable fella and dropping down to 1m today with similar tactics will see him hard to beat.
That was his first bit of form for a while as he had lost his way badly last year. Back on a decent surface he gets the nod at around 11/43.75 despite having a fair chunk of weight.
Chepstow - 15:48: Back On Edge
On Edge
- J: Gina Mangan
- T: Christopher Mason
- F:
On Edge got up late for column last Monday at Windsor, and I am backing the sprinter to win again as he goes in search of back-to-back victories.
He runs from the same mark (70) for this Chepstow 6f race, and with the way he finished off at Windsor, 6f could actually be a more suitable trip.
Last Monday he was on the outside and a little outpaced, but a renewed challenge under Gina Mangan nearside saw him finish off very well - clocking a final furlong nearly half a second quicker than the second and third.
Chepstow is another track he seems to go well at - and last term over 5f and 6f he scored twice and finished second and third.
With winning form on all types of ground, I can see him going well again.
Now read Tony Calvin's tips for Royal Ascot for Tuesday
Recommended bets
GET £40 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £40 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
2024 Royal Ascot Day Two Cheat Sheet: Auguste Rodin Superboost one of seven best bets on Wednesday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Tips for Wednesday: Tony Calvin's best bets for Day Two
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Daryl Carter's Tips: Inspiral to bounce back at Royal Ascot on Day Two
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day Two Tips: Kevin Blake says Auguste Rodin can return to victory in Prince Of Wales's Stakes
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Ryan Moore Royal Ascot Day Two Rides: Auguste Rodin in great shape ahead of Prince Of Wales's Stakes