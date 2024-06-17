Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two to back for 12/1 Monday double at Gowran and Chepstow

Gowran Park
Alan starts off his double on Monday in Ireland

Letsbefrank was a BSP 6.0 single winner for Alan yesterday and he heads to Gowran Park and Chepstow for Monday's latest multiple...

  • Claiming company for Magnetic should do the trick

  • On Edge a sprinter on form and remains off 70

  • Alan Dudman has picked out a 12/113.00 double for Monday

Gowran Park - 15:05: Back Magnetic North

Magnetic North has gone through a few trainers since leaving Ado McGuinness, and running in Claiming company today at Gowran Park surely gives him a good chance of getting his head in front.

He ran over 1m4f in a similar standard of race last time at Limerick and forced the pace to make the running before tiring late on.

The selection does have winning form at Tramore over 1m4f, so it wasn't a case of him not staying, but he's an adaptable fella and dropping down to 1m today with similar tactics will see him hard to beat.

That was his first bit of form for a while as he had lost his way badly last year. Back on a decent surface he gets the nod at around 11/43.75 despite having a fair chunk of weight.

Recommended Bet

Back Magnetic North

SBK11/4

Chepstow - 15:48: Back On Edge

On Edge got up late for column last Monday at Windsor, and I am backing the sprinter to win again as he goes in search of back-to-back victories.

He runs from the same mark (70) for this Chepstow 6f race, and with the way he finished off at Windsor, 6f could actually be a more suitable trip.

Last Monday he was on the outside and a little outpaced, but a renewed challenge under Gina Mangan nearside saw him finish off very well - clocking a final furlong nearly half a second quicker than the second and third.

Chepstow is another track he seems to go well at - and last term over 5f and 6f he scored twice and finished second and third.

With winning form on all types of ground, I can see him going well again.

Recommended Bet

Back On Edge

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Monday double here

SBK12/1

