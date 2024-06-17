Horse Racing Tips: Two to back for 12/1 Monday double at Gowran and Chepstow

Claiming company for Magnetic should do the trick

On Edge a sprinter on form and remains off 70

Alan Dudman has picked out a 12/1 13.00 double for Monday

Magnetic North has gone through a few trainers since leaving Ado McGuinness, and running in Claiming company today at Gowran Park surely gives him a good chance of getting his head in front.

He ran over 1m4f in a similar standard of race last time at Limerick and forced the pace to make the running before tiring late on.

The selection does have winning form at Tramore over 1m4f, so it wasn't a case of him not staying, but he's an adaptable fella and dropping down to 1m today with similar tactics will see him hard to beat.

That was his first bit of form for a while as he had lost his way badly last year. Back on a decent surface he gets the nod at around 11/43.75 despite having a fair chunk of weight.

Recommended Bet Back Magnetic North SBK 11/4

On Edge got up late for column last Monday at Windsor, and I am backing the sprinter to win again as he goes in search of back-to-back victories.

He runs from the same mark (70) for this Chepstow 6f race, and with the way he finished off at Windsor, 6f could actually be a more suitable trip.

Last Monday he was on the outside and a little outpaced, but a renewed challenge under Gina Mangan nearside saw him finish off very well - clocking a final furlong nearly half a second quicker than the second and third.

Chepstow is another track he seems to go well at - and last term over 5f and 6f he scored twice and finished second and third.

With winning form on all types of ground, I can see him going well again.

Recommended Bet Back On Edge SBK 5/2