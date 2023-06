No. 8 Kilbrainy (Ire) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Ryan Mania

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 102

Sandy Thomson's Kilbrainy is still without a victory, but Sunday at Perth could see him get his head in front at the 13th attempt.

His Hexham effort last time defied his market drift that day, as he went out to a BSP of 17.72 to finish second and traded at around 7/24.40. I thought he travelled like a winner, but probably had a little to do much to do coming from the back.

A rise of 2lb is in store today and the experienced Ryan Mania takes over, a jockey with a 25% record in the last month with 3-12.

Kilbrainy is 0-4 at Perth but seems to act around the track and has made the running before under Mania, which could be a possibility as he has form over 2m4f.

Back Kilbrainy @ 11/26.40 Bet now

No. 3 Starlyte (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Stephen Mulqueen

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: 101

Some decent and quick ground could be key for the chances of Lucinda Russell's Starlyte, and the baking hot conditions should play to our strengths for our second selection at 4/14.80.

Starlyte dominated a mares' handicap hurdle over 2m4f last November to win at Newcastle, and crucially the ground was dry and officially good. She seemed to love the surface with a front-running success by over 2L.

That was her first start for Russell, so it's been disappointing she hasn't been able to add a second victory to her name in five attempts.

Back Starlyte @ 4/14.80 Bet now

She's dropped a little in the weights these days back to 101, and the 2m5f last time looked too much of a sharp test for her and wants 3m.

As a daughter of the great Sir Percy, she'll stay and not lack for stamina.