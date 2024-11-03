Horse Racing Tips: Two Stars plus Indigo Five make a big Sunday double

Two extra place races appeal at the Curragh

Ground a huge advantage for Two Stars

Alan Dudman also likes the claims of Indigo Five in his double on Sunday

The last Curragh swansong for us on Sunday with the Flat season in Ireland drawing to a close, and I cannot resist having a small dart in two of the big field handicaps on the afternoon.

Our first leg runs in the 13:55 5f Handicap but with "only" 14 runners, we have to make do with the four places on the Sportsbook with the extra place although he's been so well backed on the Sportsbook the each-way price has gone.

Two Stars firstly will be at home in the testing ground as Timeform have rated all three of his outings on heavy and he has never raced on anything with good in the description in his light career to date.

In 2024 he has only been seen three times - two of which have been over course and distance with placed efforts.

He has had a fairly long break since one of those runs back in April, and while his head-carriage was off-putting (something he hadn't shown at Cork previously), he still travelled like a horse ahead of his mark and had a late surge only to be denied.

The Cork second prior was an excellent effort finishing runner-up to the 91-rated Stag Night and he looked all over the winner in the race having once again travelled with a lot of fluency and again with a final furlong surge, hit the front only to be picked off late - but he was going a bit better two furlongs out than the winner and hit 1.261/4 in-running.

Testing conditions at a track he goes well at with an unexposed profile make him a play.

Recommended Bet Back Two Stars SBK 7/2

A big field Premier Handicap awaits at 14:25 in the following race on the card over 1m and we have the extra places with five to go to war with on the Sportsbook.

Indigo Five is an experience mare who acts on both good ground and heavy and stays 1m well. There's a fair bit in her favour in that sense, but this is a mighty tough race to unpick.

Last time out Indigo Five was pitched in deep in Listed company at Naas and ran with great credit against the first and second both rated 100, and the winner Azada looked impressive.

She's back into handicap company here today over her favoured trip and is another selection that goes well at the Curragh and finished second at the track in the 90K Northfields Premier Handicap in September, only to be denied by a Colin Keane special up the inside and blindside on Thissongisfouryou.

Indigo Five is versatile too not only with ground but also trip and won a 7f race at the Curragh in the summer, and also went close over 1m behind Saltonstall last year.

Wesley Joyce claims five and she still remains a possible from her current mark of 87.

Recommended Bet Back Indigo Five SBK 13/2