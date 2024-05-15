Horse Racing Tips: Two sprinters feature in big price York opening day double
Alan Dudman looks forward to York's first day of the Dante Festival on Wednesday with a big price each-way double...
-
-
Sprinter can still defy age at 10/111.00
-
York record points to big run from filly
York - 14:45: Back Makanah
Makanah
- J: Paul Mulrennan
- T: Julie Camacho
- F: 1/854040-4
Fast and furious stuff with the two selections today both over sprint trips and Makanah is a bit of a favourite of mine who has never quite got his head in front for the column despite running well into places at big prices.
It's the same again today at 10/111.00 and he's off the back of a good run for his first of the season at Newmarket last time finishing fourth.
He was a big price then too, and came from off the pace in a race where (as usual at Newmarket) very few got involved from. So that proved he is in good shape still.
At nine years of age, he still has some fire in his ageing legs and finished a close second in this race in 2022 and usually runs well at York.
Makanah is also fairly versatile in terms of ground so with the worry of rain, it shouldn't be too concerning with the veteran and he's certainly got a chance from his mark of 94 - his lowest for a while.
We also have a generous six places on the Sportsbook for an each-way bet.
York - 15:15: Back Swingalong
Swingalong (Ire)
- J: Clifford Lee
- T: K. R. Burke
- F: 14/303144-
After a low-key start to the week in terms of the standard of racing, three days at York certainly is something to look forward and the Group 2 Duke Of York has the look of a handicap according to the betting with the favourite at 11/26.50.
I wouldn't be surprised if something could place here at a massive price and with Swingalong's record at York, he gets the nod. There are also four places on the Sportsbook.
Swingalong is unbeaten and 2-2 on the Knavesmire with victories here as a juvenile in the Lowther Stakes and also a win last term in the Group 3 Summer Stakes in July.
Both of the wins came on genuine good ground, although her third in the Commonwealth Cup was possibly the pick of her efforts.
She looked a bigger and stronger filly last term and it's great to see juveniles train on, and with her style of racing that sees her start quickly and make the running, it's no surprise a nice flat track like York suits her well.
It's her first run of the season and ran well on her reappearance in 2023 with a third at Newbury in soft ground (over an unsuitable 7f). I am backing her to go well and expect to see her try and dominate.
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +62.51pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +173.69pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
