Horse Racing Tips: Two Sedgefield picks to suit ground in Tuesday double

Ground key to Kirby's Clean Getaway

Apples Moon steps up to 2m5f today

We're at Sedgefield for our two selections this afternoon and Bebside Banter was a horse who was on my radar at the track for today but the ground might be too lively for him so he's been scratched, but good ground is very much on the agenda for Clean Getaway.

He's also very much one with fitness on his side as he's been running since May, so it might be a case of making hay while the sun shines - literally, before the ground goes all wintery.

The 7yo has also been well backed with the 5/23.50 all but a thing of the past and he was 7/42.75 this morning, and I see no reason why he cannot add to his Sedgefield tally.

His latest success came over fences from a mark of 87 and the switch back to hurdles from a lower mark looks too attractive to turn down with Joe Williamson in this Conditionals' race able to take some weight off.

Recommended Bet Back Clean Getaway SBK 7/4

We haven't quite got the fancy prices today but with Apples Moon, another well supported from 5/23.50 into 15/82.88, we can hopefully chisel out some profit.

Apples Moon goes up in distance to 2m5f from 2m3f, and that should suit and she will certainly act on the ground as it was pretty sound in terms of the surface at Hereford last time with her second spot.

She held every chance there and sat handy throughout but couldn't quite peg back the leader but the front two were well ahead of the third and with the way Apples Moon stayed on to the near side, I can see the 2m5f trip around Sedgefield suiting her.

A 3lb rise is not punitive and this is not a deep race as is often the case with these mares' affairs.

Recommended Bet Back Apples Moon SBK 15/8