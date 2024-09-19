Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two extra place selections for an Ayr 134/1 each-way double

Ayr Racecourse
Ayr's Gold Cup meeting begins on Thursday

It's the opening day of the Ayr Gold Cup meeting on Thursday, and with some big fields, Alan Dudman is going for an each-way double at 134/1...

Ayr - 16:48: Back Ayr Poet @ 14/115.00 EW

Four places are on offer for the 16:48 on the Sportsbook and Ayr Poet is of interest even though the 18s had gone this morning and he's now 14/115.00, but still a price.

Like so many of Jim Goldie's runners, he saves his best for Ayr although it's been a winless season so far, his record of three C&D wins can get him back into the win column.

Last time out he raced over 1m2f at the track, but in truth, the trip probably stretches him a little and he'll be happier with the return to 1m this afternoon.

He went close at Carlisle on his previous start, crucially over a shorter distance. His last win came from a mark of 66 and he's off 60 today with the excellent Amie Waugh able to claim off a very low weight.

I am hoping some good to soft remains in the description and perhaps Waugh to ride him more forwardly, as he was held up last time.

Recommended Bet

Back Ayr Poet EW in the 16:48 Ayr

SBK14/1

Ayr - 17:23: Back Sir Garfield @ 8/19.00 EW

Another of the Ayr races with an extra place on the Sportsbook and Sir Garfield can bounce back after a poor run at Catterick in August at 8s.

That was his third run in the space of nine days, so there's an excuse he was ready for a little breather - which he's had now and it might perk him up again as he'd been running consistently well.

The quick ground at Catterick also might have been a factor.

Sir Garfield has two second spots next to his name - both over C&D on good this season and one behind Braes Of Doune in August (who heads the market today), and that was a good effort as the race turned into a sprint with a finishing speed of 110%.

He has his conditions today; ie 7f at the track on good ground and a decent draw too in two.

A win at the start of the season at Catterick saw him ridden forward and I expect the same today and he should be capable off this sort of mark as he looks as though he'll get a mile too.

Recommended Bet

Back Sir Garfield EW in the 17:23 Ayr

SBK8/1
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's EW double at Ayr here

SBK134/1

Now read Alan Dudman's Antepost column for this weekend here!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +33.50pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.82pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Daryl Carter Tips

Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton

  • Daryl Carter
Daryl Carter.
Horse Racing Tips

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Monday including 12/1 Hamilton tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Katie Midwinter has three tips from Listowel and Hamilton
Horse Racing Tips

Monday Racing Tips: Blacklion has strong chance on ratings say Timeform

  • Tony McFadden
Horse racing at Wolverhampton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Daryl Carter's Tips: Chance Varian's runner to finally come good at Hamilton

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Wolverhampton pair run in a Monday 39/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets, Ryan Moore superboost, insight for Ayr and Newbury action

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Ryan Moore Saturday Newbury Rides: Fingers crossed that Richard and Richard have good days at Newbury

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Saturday at Ayr and Newbury previewed | Racing Only Bettor |

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Jan Brueghel wins it for me

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

The Cheltenham Festival is not a Charity | Weighed In |

  • Editor
Weighed In

101 for Galileo

  • Editor