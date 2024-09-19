Horse Racing Tips: Two extra place selections for an Ayr 134/1 each-way double
It's the opening day of the Ayr Gold Cup meeting on Thursday, and with some big fields, Alan Dudman is going for an each-way double at 134/1...
A return to Ayr looks good for Poet and Goldie
Sir Garfield off a break a positive
Alan Dudman goes for an each-way double at Ayr on Thursday
Ayr - 16:48: Back Ayr Poet @ 14/115.00 EW
Ayr Poet
- J: Amie Waugh
- T: Jim Goldie
- F:
Four places are on offer for the 16:48 on the Sportsbook and Ayr Poet is of interest even though the 18s had gone this morning and he's now 14/115.00, but still a price.
Like so many of Jim Goldie's runners, he saves his best for Ayr although it's been a winless season so far, his record of three C&D wins can get him back into the win column.
Last time out he raced over 1m2f at the track, but in truth, the trip probably stretches him a little and he'll be happier with the return to 1m this afternoon.
He went close at Carlisle on his previous start, crucially over a shorter distance. His last win came from a mark of 66 and he's off 60 today with the excellent Amie Waugh able to claim off a very low weight.
I am hoping some good to soft remains in the description and perhaps Waugh to ride him more forwardly, as he was held up last time.
Ayr - 17:23: Back Sir Garfield @ 8/19.00 EW
Another of the Ayr races with an extra place on the Sportsbook and Sir Garfield can bounce back after a poor run at Catterick in August at 8s.
That was his third run in the space of nine days, so there's an excuse he was ready for a little breather - which he's had now and it might perk him up again as he'd been running consistently well.
The quick ground at Catterick also might have been a factor.
Sir Garfield has two second spots next to his name - both over C&D on good this season and one behind Braes Of Doune in August (who heads the market today), and that was a good effort as the race turned into a sprint with a finishing speed of 110%.
He has his conditions today; ie 7f at the track on good ground and a decent draw too in two.
A win at the start of the season at Catterick saw him ridden forward and I expect the same today and he should be capable off this sort of mark as he looks as though he'll get a mile too.
Now read Alan Dudman's Antepost column for this weekend here!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +33.50pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +177.82pts
