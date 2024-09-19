Horse Racing Tips: Two extra place selections for an Ayr 134/1 each-way double

A return to Ayr looks good for Poet and Goldie

Sir Garfield off a break a positive

Alan Dudman goes for an each-way double at Ayr on Thursday

Four places are on offer for the 16:48 on the Sportsbook and Ayr Poet is of interest even though the 18s had gone this morning and he's now 14/115.00, but still a price.

Like so many of Jim Goldie's runners, he saves his best for Ayr although it's been a winless season so far, his record of three C&D wins can get him back into the win column.

Last time out he raced over 1m2f at the track, but in truth, the trip probably stretches him a little and he'll be happier with the return to 1m this afternoon.

He went close at Carlisle on his previous start, crucially over a shorter distance. His last win came from a mark of 66 and he's off 60 today with the excellent Amie Waugh able to claim off a very low weight.

I am hoping some good to soft remains in the description and perhaps Waugh to ride him more forwardly, as he was held up last time.

Another of the Ayr races with an extra place on the Sportsbook and Sir Garfield can bounce back after a poor run at Catterick in August at 8s.

That was his third run in the space of nine days, so there's an excuse he was ready for a little breather - which he's had now and it might perk him up again as he'd been running consistently well.

The quick ground at Catterick also might have been a factor.

Sir Garfield has two second spots next to his name - both over C&D on good this season and one behind Braes Of Doune in August (who heads the market today), and that was a good effort as the race turned into a sprint with a finishing speed of 110%.

He has his conditions today; ie 7f at the track on good ground and a decent draw too in two.

A win at the start of the season at Catterick saw him ridden forward and I expect the same today and he should be capable off this sort of mark as he looks as though he'll get a mile too.

