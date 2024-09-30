Horse Racing Tips: Two double figure prices to follow in Down Royal 272/1 each-way double

Step up in trip a positive for Thefullbackline

McCreery stayer unexposed and worth following off 6lb higher

Alan Dudman has an each-way double for Monday at 272/1

With the rain soaking much of the UK and Newton Abbot and Windsor claimed by the weather, the big fields at Down Royal towards the back-end of the card is where we're heading with a couple of decent prices.

Rain is also forecast at Down Royal with the light rain in the morning and a fair old chunk possibly on its way in the afternoon, and if the 1m2f becomes a test then Thefullbackline is worth chancing at a price of 14/115.00, plus we have the four places on the Sportsbook.

He was well beaten last time at Gowran Park, but that was over a far from adequate 1m on good ground and he patently wasn't quick enough for that sort of test.

The 5yo goes up to 1m2f extended today and on his summer run at Killarney over 1m3f, he could have half a chance. He was drawn out wide there and finished fourth - a good effort considering the first three were drawn in two, three and five. The winner Molly Hall made all and the she's since won again.

Thefullbackline is off a 2lb lower mark today with an apprentice claiming 10lb, and while the rider is inexperienced, the price compensates for that.

Recommended Bet Back Thefullbackline in the 17:00 Down Royal SBK 20/1

Scatchwah and Ard Na Mara are the two unexposed sorts at the top of the betting, but there could be some mileage in the 10/111.00 price for William McCreery's Golden Circet.

He's gone up 6lb for a win last time at Clonmel over 1m2f and he's up another 3f today to 1m5f and has a chance of staying on that latest win.

Clonmel's patrons were no doubt alarmed with the way he hung right across the track when winning as the two in front were spread across the width of the turf, but it was telling despite those antics that he still ran the fastest closing sectional.

There's a 1m5f winner in his pedigree too and he shaped like a stayer in a fair Curragh Maiden previously.

Today's draw in 14 does make life tricky, but he did race on the speed last time with a lead in second throughout and hopefully he can break away on terms today under Billy Lee, who rode him last time.

Recommended Bet Back Golden Circet in the 17:35 Down Royal SBK 12/1