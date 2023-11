One Extra Place Special pick at Wolverhampton

Symbolize of interest trying the All-Weather

Alan Dudman goes for an each-way big price double

Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling

No. 8 (7) Alghazaal SBK 8/1 EXC 9.4 Trainer: Mark Usher

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 57

With Carlisle gone this morning, the focus for me will be at Wolverhampton this evening, although very much a small stakes day, but at least we have a few decent field sizes in the low grade for some each-way chances.

Alghazaal was a double figure price, and was floating around 12/113.00 and 11/112.00 this morning on the Sportsbook, but is now 9/19.80 and is well treated from a mark of 57.

He showed a glimpse of a revival last time at Chelmsford running over 1m6f where he finished a beaten 5L third, but he was always up with the pace and he's down to a more suitable trip at 1m4f today as he should stay well.

Drawn in seven isn't ideal, but with his style of racing he might be able to get out early under David Probert for a handy position - that's the plan anyway.

I cannot remember the last time I backed a Mark Usher horse, but the yard have had two seconds and a winner from seven runners and the selection is unexposed on the All-Weather.

With four places, I'll be going each-way.

Back Alghazaal EW @ 9/19.80 Bet now

No. 2 (5) Symbolize (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Julie Camacho

Jockey: Ryan Sexton

Age: 6

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 91

Ten runners in the 0-95 7f Handicap at Wolves is the best race of the night, and while All The King's Men is in some sort of form, he looks a terrible price at 13/82.62.

More appeal in the corner of Symbolize gives us a chance each-way, who has barely been seen this season with just three starts.

He was out at Thirsk in a strong race in September, but looked as though he needed the run and that was his first since wind surgery.

The 6yo has certainly got a chance from a mark of 91 given his old form for Andrew Balding, and not so long ago he finished a close second to Mutasaabeq.

He has some strong back-form and while it's quite late to start him on the All-Weather in his career (his first start today on artificial), connections might feel he has more of a chance winning these Class 3 Handicaps during the winter rather than more competitive ones on the turf.

He stays 1m and can race handy.

Back Symbolize EW @ 9/19.80 Bet now