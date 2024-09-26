Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two chances at Perth look good for a Thursday double

Perth Racecourse
Perth continues their two-day meeting on Thursday

Alan Dudman is following Lucinda Russell's runners at Perth today and he is backing two from the Kinross team in a 11/112.00 multiple...

  • Russell mare should be treated fair for second handicap run

  • Idem a nice prospect after Kelso win

  • Alan Dudman has a Thursday Perth double on the Sportsbook

Perth - 13:20: Back Bishop Hill @ 9/43.25

Lucinda Russell had 10 runners at Perth yesterday with only one winner, but I am banking on Thursday being a different day for the Kinross trainer and Bishop Hill looks a nice type for handicaps.

She travelled well at Perth on her latest outing before a fall three out in her handicap debut, and she has spurned a few chances to date with a string of short priced in-running defeats. Indeed, so far she has a 1.041/25, a 1.412/5 and a 1.331/3 all in losses when placed and all at Perth.

However, that run last time was behind Fourofakind (who won again yesterday) and she was half a length behind Luckie Seven earlier this summer in a Maiden Hurdle, and Luckie Seven is a fair prospect and has won again since. Bishop Hill had the third 8L back, and on that Perth run in July, she should be well treated off 105 today.

I don't read too much into the placed efforts and the lack of a win so far and the ground and trip look ideal with so much experience at Perth.

Recommended Bet

Back Bishop Hill in the 13:20 Perth

SBK9/4

Perth - 15:02: Back Idem @ 5/23.50

A collection of hurdlers certainly on the up for the 3m Handicap Hurdle at 15:02 and Russell's Idem and he can build on another good performance at Kelso in the spring.

That was a tidy performance at a track he has already shown a liking for and the victory on the Borders turf was swift compensation as he fell late on at Wetherby back in March when in a good position to win.

Often held up, Idem travels well and he did just that winning his novice at Kelso last season - an emphatic win by 9L.

The 6yo is bred to for stamina and is related to the excellent staying chaser Vieux Lion Rouge and should develop more this season with a starting point today.

Recommended Bet

Back Idem in the 15:02 Perth

SBK5/2
Recommended Bet

Back Thursday's Perth double

SBK10/1

Now read more tips for Thursday from Betfair's team of writers here!

Recommended bets

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

