Horse Racing Tips: Two chances at Perth look good for a Thursday double
Alan Dudman is following Lucinda Russell's runners at Perth today and he is backing two from the Kinross team in a 11/112.00 multiple...
-
Russell mare should be treated fair for second handicap run
-
Idem a nice prospect after Kelso win
-
Alan Dudman has a Thursday Perth double on the Sportsbook
Perth - 13:20: Back Bishop Hill @ 9/43.25
Bishop Hill (Ire)
- J: Patrick Wadge
- T: Lucinda Russell
- F: 6522-332F
Lucinda Russell had 10 runners at Perth yesterday with only one winner, but I am banking on Thursday being a different day for the Kinross trainer and Bishop Hill looks a nice type for handicaps.
She travelled well at Perth on her latest outing before a fall three out in her handicap debut, and she has spurned a few chances to date with a string of short priced in-running defeats. Indeed, so far she has a 1.041/25, a 1.412/5 and a 1.331/3 all in losses when placed and all at Perth.
However, that run last time was behind Fourofakind (who won again yesterday) and she was half a length behind Luckie Seven earlier this summer in a Maiden Hurdle, and Luckie Seven is a fair prospect and has won again since. Bishop Hill had the third 8L back, and on that Perth run in July, she should be well treated off 105 today.
I don't read too much into the placed efforts and the lack of a win so far and the ground and trip look ideal with so much experience at Perth.
Perth - 15:02: Back Idem @ 5/23.50
Idem (Fr)
- J: Patrick Wadge
- T: Lucinda Russell
- F: 32/114F5-1
A collection of hurdlers certainly on the up for the 3m Handicap Hurdle at 15:02 and Russell's Idem and he can build on another good performance at Kelso in the spring.
That was a tidy performance at a track he has already shown a liking for and the victory on the Borders turf was swift compensation as he fell late on at Wetherby back in March when in a good position to win.
Often held up, Idem travels well and he did just that winning his novice at Kelso last season - an emphatic win by 9L.
The 6yo is bred to for stamina and is related to the excellent staying chaser Vieux Lion Rouge and should develop more this season with a starting point today.
Now read more tips for Thursday from Betfair's team of writers here!
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
