Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Two big race selections for Saturday in 32/1 double

Trainer Paul Nolan
Trainer Paul Nolan sends Sandor Clegane back hurdling for a tilt at a Wetherby prize on Saturday

Alan Dudman looks to Wetherby and Ascot for his latest double...

Paul Nicholls Superboost

Betfair Ambassador Paul Nicholls saddles the strong favourite Bravemansgame in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby today (14:58), and the Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to win the race from 4/51.80 to 6/52.20.

Bravemansgame won this very race in 2022 and returned last year to finish a gallant second, so it appears he loves the course and has a very strong chance of regaining his crown this afternoon.

To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet

Back Bravemansgame to Win 14:58 Wetherby

SBK6/5

Racing... Only Bettor. Listen to the latest episode now.

Wetherby - 14:22: Back Sandor Clegane @ 10/34.33

Taking the circuitous via a failed chase campaign to the Stayers' Hurdle will see a few play their hand, and certainly Thunder Rock could be one of them, however, Sandor Clegane is just as fascinating a contender for a potential season of hurdling and he goes in the West Yorkshire prize on Saturday.

It looks an open betting race with the top three in the market all at similar prices and Sandor Clegane is one of them.

You'd have to rate his novice chase campaign last term as a very disappointing one, as not only was he without a win, he was fairly and squarely beaten in a couple of his second spots.

Nolan has outlined the plans for the season by protecting his novice status over fences and going the hurdling route: "We have decided to go back over hurdles, just to give us more of an idea of what we do for the rest of the season.

"On official ratings, we have a lot to find with some of the better staying hurdlers.

"We will just have to see what happens at Wetherby. There is every chance he could go back chasing at some stage and I would say we will have our minds made up after this race on Saturday."

I would probably like the going softer, but so would a few other trainers for Saturday but on his hurdling form and third in the Albert Bartlett as a rookie he'll stay strongly, and this looks far more of a suitable spot than last year's reappearance over an inadequate 2m at Fairyhouse.

We've also got the first-time headgear angle with the cheekpieces, and hopefully that can sharpen up his jumping as he was often scratchy at his fences.

Recommended Bet

Back Sandor Clegane

SBK10/3

Ascot - 15:45: Back Highstakesplayer @ 13/27.50

The Sodexo Live! Gold Cup Handicap Chase looks the race to have a dart in for Saturday despite the unusual quick conditions as we greet in November.

Good going will be a "reducer" for some and Ascot, while not averse to a spot of watering on the Flat, will have their work cut out to keep conditions fair.

If it's officially good, it won't bother Highstakesplayer and as I was keen on him in my Antepost Column earlier this week, I am pleased to see him not only turn up in the race (which hasn't often been the case) but also backed on the Sportsbook into 13/27.50 from 9/110.00, with the 15/28.50 not lasting long at all on Friday evening.

He has to improve on is current rating against the bigger guns but he's unexposed over fences with four wins from five and as an eight-year-old he certainly has the potential to ramp up his rating towards the 145-mark.

Highstakesplayer has won fresh in the past too - winning from 227 and 458 day breaks and he has a very nice way of travelling through his races.

He ran in the Greatwood Gold Cup last March at Newbury, but the ground was bottomless on that occasion and he'll be much happier on a sounder surface and it might be a good time to catch him fresh too.

Recommended Bet

Back Highstakesplayer

SBK13/2
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's Saturday double in one click here

SBK32/1

Now read Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict column on Saturday's Charlie Hall Chase!

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +47.53pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +185.12pts

*excluding Friday's tips

Alan Dudman avatar

Alan Dudman

Alan is a long term member of the Betting.Betfair team and has been a broadcaster and writer for over 20 years.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

