Horse Racing Tips: Two big prices to back at York for Sunday each-way double

Five and six places on the Sportsook for Sunday's tips

Going with low draws for the sprints

Alan Dudman has picked out a massive 251/1 252.00 each-way double today

Waxing Gibbous went down a neck to narrowly deny us a 28/129.00 double, and the second added to Yorkshire's runner-up spot on Friday with an each-way double landed. York on Sunday is certainly one for the each-way players with the large fields and we'll go with a decent price runner in the first leg.

On the basis of the recent Ebor meeting, those drawn low held a big advantage. Whether the bias has been evened out we have to guess, but it's the starting point for a bet in the 14:15 5f Handicap and Make It Easy is housed in four.

She's been running consistently well this term and has held her form without progressing heaps, but she went close at Chester last time and fared best of the runners held up that day.

The filly has also been in a couple of good handicaps this term and is no stranger to 0-90 company with a fourth at York earlier in the season (drawn three) and was third off 76 at the track in July behind Duran.

I expect her to be held up again and she does like to pick off rivals - whether she can do that at York we'll find out, but I like the draw and the fact she has a bit of course form and warrants an interest at 11/112.00.

There are also five places on the Sportsbook for an each-way dart.

Recommended Bet Back Make It Easy EW SBK 11/1

An even tougher task in the 16:35 6f Handicap with 22 runners, but we have the luxury of six places on the Sportsbook which leads me to the 20/121.00 outsider Flying Fletcher.

Now, as a caveat here, he has drifted from 14s and hasn't been seen this year. He was gelded in the winter following a win at Newcastle and has been off the track for 255 days.

However, that win at Newcastle he showed a good turn of foot, and while steadily run, his finishing burst was impressive. The drop down from 7f to 6f done the trick there.

He really caught the eye at Doncaster last term on just his second start over 7f in a novice, and he came from a mile back there.

Flying Fletcher could be the type that craves a bit of cover, and he'll get that here with a good draw over the far side.

Recommended Bet Back Flying Fletcher EW SBK 20/1