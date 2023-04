Alan Dudman goes for an each-way 101/1 double on Sunday

Front runner has claims in the Sussex Champion Hurdle

Back Bourbali @ 12/1 in the 16:15 at Plumpton

No. 5 Bourbali (Fr) SBK 10/1 EXC 13 Trainer: Joe Tizzard

Jockey: Brendan Powell

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 7lbs

OR: 126

Some good sized fields for Plumpton on Sunday with three races holding double figures, and nine for the Sussex Champion Hurdle gives us a chance to play each-way with the Joe Tizzard-trained Bourbali.

He's also been backed this morning on the Sportsbook from 14/1.

Firstly, he's a front-runner, and I've been unstuck a few times this term with horses coming from a long way off the pace at the venue.

Bourbali won a couple of times at Plumpton last term as a novice with his forward-going style both over 2m4f. Indeed, he's been campaigned this season over 2m4f and a little further, so I like the move to utilise his stamina today and press on down in trip.

He was well beaten at Sandown last time despite finishing second, and while he certainly has to improve on his rating of 126 here to be a player, he stays further and goes on the ground.

He's an excellent back-to-lay option too as the likely pacesetter from 11/1.

Back Bourbali in the 16:15 at Plumpton 11/1

On the Case with Bashers at Plumpton

Back Bashers Reflection @ 15/2 in the 16:50 at Plumpton

No. 9 Bashers Reflection SBK 15/2 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Harry Bannister

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 109

Another field with nine runners and another each-way play - this time with Ben Case's Bashers Reflection at 15/2.

The 6yo has flourished this season after a crashing fall on his first start of the campaign in October at Huntingdon.

Since then he's scored at Fakenham and Warwick and bolted up at the former by a healthy 12L.

He's certainly improving and for the wide margin victory, the handicapper hasn't gone overboard in terms of a rise in weights and 109 on drying ground gives us a chance to play each-way.

Case has only hit scored with nine winners this time so it has been relatively quiet for the trainer, but he did have a recent winner.