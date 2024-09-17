Horse Racing Tips: Back these two outsiders for 109/1 double

Open contest at Redcar points to Prince at 10s

Bicep shaping well in recent starts

Alan Dudman has bets at Redcar and Newcastle for his latest multiple

Northern Prince is still seeking his first ever win, and isn't an obvious one judged on his latest run at Musselburgh - and he was well beaten there over 5f, but that was without doubt his worst run of the season.

Largely he has been consistent in 2024 in a low grade and went close when second over 6f at Thirsk earlier this summer off 52.

The 3yo also ran with credit when fourth at Newcastle last month, but didn't quite last home up the stiff finish.

He can be up with the pace and make the running and the course and quick ground holds no fears as he finished second in a Classified race at the track over course and distance last month too.

It's low grade stuff, but he is consistent enough and worth a small interest at 10s.

Recommended Bet Back Northern Prince SBK 10/1

I mentioned recently that Grant Tuer had run into some form, and he's 4-18 in the last two weeks at 22% and Bicep at 9/110.00 for the yard is too well handicapped to ignore at a big price at Newcastle.

He started this year rated 76 and he's off 67 and he's been held up in most of his races this year with waiting tactics, but he won over CD at Newcastle last term with more of a positive ride.

Indeed, the angle with him could be the All-Weather as he looks a better horse on the artificials and when he won at Newcastle last year he looked a bit better than a 0-72 horse.

He's capable in this grade and his last two runs have been a step in the right direction after a season of struggles.

Recommended Bet Back Bicep SBK 9/1