Horse Racing Tips: Two big fields to tackle with Punchestown 119/1 each- way double

Johh The Diva well equipped for heavy conditions

Ballinrobe debut form has worked out for second tip

Alan Dudman picks out an each-way double at 119/1 120.00 at Punchestown

Looking at the 15:40 at Punchestown, I had considered Bridie's Beau, but he's now in as favourite and the other one under consideration in John The Diva sways me with the testing ground in mind. And it will be very testing today.

John The Diva had a nightmare over fences at Cork last time, hampered at the first by a faller and a mistake, he was down at the second and the mission was aborted.

He switches back to hurdling today which is an obvious positive and as a lightly-raced sort might be able to figure here, plus with the big field we have five places with the extra one on offer on the Sportsbook.

John The Diva will be at home in the ground as he landed his Maiden Hurdle at Thurles last spring when heavy over 2m5f, and he looked beaten there before making up a ton of ground at the end to stay well having hit the top price of 999/1 in-running.

A more conventional track could suit him better today with less emphasis on speed as he was outpaced at Thurles, but his form in heavy conditions makes him a player with the five places.

Recommended Bet Back John The Diva EW SBK 9/1

The 16:10 over 3m is another of the races with five places on the Sportsbook and form wise, there is barely a whisker to go on. Made even more tricky with Master Of Sums coming out this morning as a non-runner.

There's a support for Person Of Interest into 11/112.00 from 14/115.00 who showed a bit more on his handicap debut over hurdles at Fairyhouse last time in his first attempt at 2m4f.

That step up in distance garnered some improvement, and with the way he was outpaced there another four furlongs could be of benefit again.

His debut at Ballinrobe over hurdles last summer certainly was one with promise with a second in between subsequent 120-rated winners with the third on that occasion Frankendael scoring at Listed level in September.

We're backing the improvement here with the new distance in mind with a 2lb lower mark from Fairyhouse.

Recommended Bet Back Person Of Interest EW SBK 11/1

Recommended Bet Back Monday's double at Punchestown in one click SBK 119/1

