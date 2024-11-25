Horse Racing Tips: Twist with Coconut and Bailey for a Ludlow Monday double

Run at Lingfield puts Coconut Twist in the picture

Bailey chaser has won first time out before

Alan Dudman picks a Monday 14/1 15.00 double

I fancied Coconut Twist last time at Lingfield over 3m against a David Pipe favourite in Vision De Maine and he was still pitching in with a chance toward the final two fences but his chance had all but gone with a mistake at the last.

The time suggested it was a very well run race in terms of the closing percentage and the pressure told in the end. But it wasn't all doom and gloom as Vision De Maine was a horse on a roll and is clearly pretty well handicapped.

Coconut Twist ran with the first-time blinkers at Lingfield and they are retained today, plus he remains on an unchanged mark.

The ground will suit today although Coconut Twist seems versatile with form on soft and good and sharp tracks have suited him in the past as a couple of his better efforts have been around the speedy Newton Abbot.

Recommended Bet Back Coconut Twist SBK 11/2

Mr Grey Sky is a very lightly raced chaser for his ten years and he can justify his position at the top of the betting for the 14:50 2m Handicap Chase.

He won first-time out last season at Huntingdon by 6L and backed it up with another success at Chepstow - and from marks of 115 and 120 improved a fair bit last term.

Kim Bailey's horse can still win races from 120 compared to his hurdles rating and he's a winner at Ludlow too, with the trainer 2-7 this year at the track and overall in five seasons holds a fair record nudging 15%.

Cheekpieces are retained and while off top weight, he's a dead straightforward horse who likes to make the running.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Grey Sky SBK 7/5