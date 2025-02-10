Horse Racing Tips: Tizzard to have a say in Sussex National in Monday 34/1 double

So Said I's form boosted by Listed win of Telepathique

Consistent Foster's Fortune has more to offer over 2m4f

Alan Dudman has a 34/1 35.00 Sportsbook double for Monday

I'd almost forgot David Bridgwater was still training. He's only sent out 22 runners this season without a winner but his Dom Of Mary won today's Sussex National by 10L last season, but he's been ultra-weak on the Sportsbook this morning.

I am going to take a chance on So Said I staying the distance and backing her is taking on the Invincible Nao's form in winning at the track last time in beating Morfee and Vision De Maine who all take each other on again.

So Said I finished third in the Queen Boudicca Series Final Mares' Handicap Chase last time behind Telepathique and that form looks a but better now as she slammed Brides Hill in a Listed race at Huntingdon recently.

The selection is taking a big step up in distance to the marathon 3m5f but has won in heavy over 2m4f and stayed on well enough at Cheltenham in December added to the fact she was pushed along at Fakenham behind the smooth travelling Telepathique.

She's an excellent jumper too and will give her a chance of seeing out the unique distance.

Not A Light, the morning favourite on the Sportsbook for the Catterick 16:00 has been notably weak in the betting for Hobbs and White and has drifted from 15/82.88 to 11/43.75 presumably for those thinking he's going to bounce after winning at Hexham last time off a break of over 700 days.

More of punting option here is Foster's Fortune for Chris Grant who has been a model of consistency this term.

The 6yo usually races around 2m to 2m1f but was upped in distance to 2m4f at Sedgefield last time, a track he goes very well at.

He stayed in game fashion so I don't think we can knock his stamina for today and while he was receiving a ton of weight from the winner Salsada, she was rated 121 and there was a gap to the third of nearly 4L and the card that day saw the races strung out all over the place.

Previously he scorched home at Segdefield by an impressive 5L and looks well worth exploring today's distance on that evidence from a 4lb higher mark.

