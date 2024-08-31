Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Tipperary duo feature for Sunday double

Alan Dudman previews two races from Tipperary including Little Queenie's attempt at Listed level...

  • Flynn's grey mare in the form of her life at the moment

  • Handicap selection caught the eye at Galway last time

  • Alan Dudman's latest double pays 30/131.00 on the Sportsbook

Tipperary - 16:00: Back Little Queenie @ 7/18.00

Little Queenie has been a terrific mare for trainer Paul Flynn, and she's a bit of a favourite of mine too as she has delivered a few times for the column.

Sentiment aside, she's in the form of her life at the moment and earned her sixth career win at one of her favourite venues at Dundalk recently when well-backed.

She produced her usual "from the front style" on the All-Weather and that was a career high mark to win from, and she takes on rivals here for a Listed prize where not many are in spanking form - indeed the three rivals with 100+ ratings are on recovery missions of sorts.

Flynn mentioned this Tipperary race as a target following her latest Dundalk success, and he must love his tough and stoic grey mare. With some rain forecast, she could have ideal conditions too, as while she acts on good to firm, a bit of juice really does play to her strengths.

She doesn't have to lead and can take a tow, and that might have to happen from stall 10, but with her rating now, this looks a great chance to grab some black type.

Recommended Bet

Back Little Queenie

SBK3/1

Tipperary - 17:00: Back Martinelli @ 5/16.00

The 1m1f Apprentice Handicap looks big on numbers and wide open, but Martinelli deserves a chance for a piece of compensation after an eye-catching and most unlucky effort at Galway last time.

He raced over the extended mile last time at Ballybrit, the furthest he has gone, and while it seems they have been searching for his best trip, they might just have stumbled upon 9f now for him as optimum.

His Galway effort was atypical of a big field there, as he surrendered a good lead on the outside and was shuffled right back to near last. Martinelli was then placed on the inside with absolutely no daylight and zero chance of getting out, but he was travelling best in behind and looked a horse ahead of his mark on that run.

Tapping into his third at Cork earlier in the season, he finished well over 1m but the second Masoun has won twice since, including from 80, and the winner Lord Church has finished third of 83 in a far deeper race.

Keithen Kennedy can claim 4lb today and he could be well ahead of his mark of 63.

Recommended Bet

Back Martinelli

SBK5/1
Recommended Bet

Back Sunday's double at Tipperary

SBK30/1

Recommended bets

