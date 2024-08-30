Horse Racing Tips: Tiger to roar for Burke in Friday 40/1 double

Harb to find his feet again back at lucky Sandown

Burke has good stats at Thirsk over 7f

Alan Dudman is out for a Friday double that pays 40/1 41.00 on the Sportsbook

Hammer blows all round yesterday with both Sea Chariot and Murashah both finishing second at decent prices. I couldn't argue too much with the former, as a big field at 1m was exactly what he needed. The thinking was there, the execution could have done with another few yards.

A return to Sandown off a break could suit Harb on Friday, and he looks well worth taking a chance on with his price at 8/1 on the Sportsbook, that's too big for a horse who travels as well as he can.

Harb is undoubtedly one on the in-running players' radars, as he often can tank through a race and travel well. Indeed, many will recall him running with ease at Epsom over 7f before faltering and not lasting home. That was last summer and he hit 1.538/15 in the run on officially good ground.

Six furlongs, and more so five are far more to his liking, especially at Sandown, and with the admixture of course form and a prime draw, he's a contender.

He won over CD last year in slightly softer conditions, and has an almost identical set-up here with the draw for Friday as he's housed in one. He'll need to be ridden for a bit of luck, but a carbon copy of that win will be perfect here as he was rousted into stride 12 months ago, but was travelling all over the field with 2f to go as a prelude before angling off the rail and the gap was prised open like a tin of peas.

Harb's last run was back in April, and that might not be a bad thing to come here fresh, but he is handicapped to win from his mark of 63, especially in this sort of grade.

Recommended Bet Back Harb SBK 8/1

I've had some ill luck with non-runners for my antepost column of late, as with great regularity they tend to drop out on the Thursday, and Cuban Tiger was the latest as I put him up as a bet at 9s for Sandown's opener on Saturday, but he's been re-routed to Thirsk for Friday, and surely this looks easier?

We won't get 9/1, nowhere near in fact (now 7/24.50, but he's off a mark he can do some damage from on 93 and I still cannot let his Listed win at Newcastle go - a win that came earlier in the season in the spring.

The form of that 1m success on the All-Weather with the second and third behind was excellent, as both are now rated in three figures, but Cuban Tiger outstayed them both with the two strongest furlongs on the clock.

He was defeated at Goodwood last time over 7f in a good handicap, and he attempted to make the running. He seemed to not handle running downhill and lost his way, perhaps outpaced. He's a fairly big, strong type, ergo I am not sure Goodwood was his track.

It's interesting his trainer Karl Burke is still pursuing the 7f route, as his Newcastle win was over a stiff 1m with strong early pace, and Burke has a good record at Thirsk over 7f with 14% win and 30% placed, although with three-year-olds he is 1-3 at 33%.

Recommended Bet Back Cuban Tiger SBK 7/2