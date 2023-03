Tap into the stamina reserves for Belan

No. 5 Camp Belan (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5.8 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 107

The turnout with field sizes for Thursday's Hexham card is altogether brighter and the week's success was somewhat dampened yesterday with Castle Rushen placing second and Artic Row unseating/falling - a case this week of magic, misfortune and malevolent forces.

Hexham awaits then, and Camp Belan is an out-and-out stayer, and with that, you've always got a chance at the Northumberland venue.

Camp Belan is a 5/1 poke for the 3m Handicap Chase in search of a second win over fences, and rather unfortunately tipped up early over 4m at the track in a race won by his stablemate Prince Dundee last time.

Dundee is blessed with more stamina than most, and Camp Belan is more of a poor man's Prince Dundee.

Think the same with The Clash and The Jam.

He last scored at Kelso in November - winning over 3m2f at Kelso in tough conditions under a sublime Patrick Wadge ride. His jumping was excellent too that day.

For a 0-120, this is perhaps isn't as deep as it should be for the grade, and the selection could simply outstay the others and potentially could lead.

Return to 7f a plus for Tennessee

No. 4 (7) Tennessee Dream SBK 8/1 EXC 11 Trainer: Charles Hills

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 63

Wolverhampton was a successful stomping ground on Tuesday with Murbih's win, and a similar sort of price greets us with the Charlie Hills-trained Tennessee Dream this evening. She looks to have a fair each-way chance at 7/1.

The filly has been in consistent form this winter, spreading her journeys from Southwell to Wolves, and rattled off a sequence off three victories from 50, 50 and 61.

The trio of wins came over 6f and 7f, and Hills gambled with the distance dice last time and tried 1m1f at the track, and while she performed admirably over the more taxing trip, she was outstayed by a stronger winner. The sectionals would testify to that, as her final furlong was slowest out of the first four home.

She has been improving and races with a prominent run style, and back to 7f this evening gives her a chance.

Hills is 4-10 at Wolverhampton for the AW campaign too, and his filly should be considered each-way too on the Sportsbook. It's a pity we only have seven runners at Hexham, but we can play the two places there for the insurance with Camp Belan, to set up a go at three places for the second leg.