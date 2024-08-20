Horse Racing Tips: Ten worth a dime or two for Kempton Tuesday 24/1 double
Alan Dudman is backing Ten Dimes and See You Tonight on Tuesday, as his latest multiple comes from Kempton...
-
Trainer stats with blinkers to work the oracle
-
Fanshawe filly caught the eye and will suit a return to Kempton
-
Alan Dudman has two selections for Tuesday's All-Weather card
Kempton - 16:15: Back Ten Dimes @ 7/24.50
Ten Dimes
- J: Robert Havlin
- T: John & Thady Gosden
- F: 2-127
An open-looking 3yo handicap at Kempton over 1m3f is the first port of call for Tuesday, and in truth it is easy to swerve the Brighton card today - adorned with their Class 6s.
Ten Dimes was well beaten last time at York by 15L, but she was nowhere that class of race so early in her career and was beaten 15L behind Verbier in Listed company.
She has been dropped 1lb leaving her off top weight for this, but she ran really well behind Candle Of Dubai when finishing second under a penalty previously. And while she didn't quite have the pace and acceleration to deal with the winner's burst of speed, she ran on despite racing keenly.
Her three starts on the All-Weather are the encouraging aspect here, as she won at Newcastle over 1m despite looking green. She makes her handicap debut this afternoon and can prove her York run all wrong.
A further increase in trip will suit her this afternoon too, and the blinkers look a fine idea from the "Dice Man" John Gosden - with Gosden 23% win and 44% placed with blinkers on the All-Weather.
Kempton - 17:15: See You Tonight @ 4/15.00
See You Tonight
- J: Daniel Muscutt
- T: James Fanshawe
- F: 4-174
See You Tonight looks a play at 4/15.00 in relation to the favourite here in American Fashion at 7/42.75, with the latter only rated 69 for the Gosden's, and she looks as though she is priced up on any potential rather than what she has achieved in her three starts to date.
Preference is for James Fanshawe's filly who has an equally taking pedigree, and looks best suited to the All-Weather thus far.
The eye-catching run for me was her latest effort at Lingfield as she tried a handicap for the first time.
She was impeded at the start which immediately put her on the backfoot, and with Lingfield being a much zippier and tighter circuit than Kempton, she had too many lengths to make up.
Indeed, she travelled fairly comfortably to put herself into contention, but conceding first run (and the winner sat on the pace) was a negative. She stayed on well enough though off an even pace and looks sure to be going up to 7f sooner rather than later.
She sticks to 6f at Kempton here, but Kempton is taking a fair bit of getting of late, and horses that go to the front are getting swallowed up by closers on a regular basis at the moment.
See You Tonight won over C&D in February and travelled strongly there, and should go well back on the surface.
Now read Alan Dudman's latest Antepost column looking at York with four tips including 10/111.00 and 12/113.00 selections
Recommended bets
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
