Two big prices placed yesterday for EW double

Dagmar still has scope down in class

Tate enjoying a good run and claims for feature

No. 5 (8) Dagmar Run (Ire) SBK 9/1 EXC 1000 Trainer: David Simcock

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 70

Both selections at big prices hit the places for yesterday's column with Live Your Dream's third in the Ebor at 16.015/1 BSP and Fresh's fifth at a BSP of 26.025/1 to land the each-way part of yesterday's double - and we rounded off a profitable York for once with Dragon Leader's victory and Makanah's place.

Sunday has a good set-up of fixtures so we cannot grumble, and Dagmar Run is an interesting runner for trainer David Simcock at Yarmouth.

For some reason, the 70-rated horse gets in here for a 0-68 Handicap and his mark has been dropping since he started handicapping from marks in the high 70s.

The 3yo has run a couple of fair races at Doncaster and Lingfield this year and ran his best race of the season at Donny when fourth in a much stronger race than today's.

He has tried a 1m a couple of times, and on his Kempton run (albeit at a moderate pace) last term, he has a chance of staying upped in distance as he also looked outpaced slightly at Doncaster.

At 15/28.40 in a very open-looking race, he should outrun those odds, although at the time of writing this morning he had been clipped into 6/16.80.

No. 9 (6) Flying Frontier SBK 8/1 EXC 7.6 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: Billy Loughnane

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 89

A cracking Class 2 Handicap comes up at 16:20 with a top weight of 96 at Yarmouth makes it the race of the day by the seaside, and in-form trainer James Tate has a lively contender in Flying Frontier.

I toyed intially with Saeed bin Suroor's Big Team at a decent price, as the yard won the race last year, but Flying Frontier is unexposed and still in the progressive bracket.

He's a 3yo by Farhh and I am a big fan of the stallion, whose runners tend to stay well and Flying Frontier progressed well from a Carlisle win to a Redcar Novice success under a penalty earlier in the summer, and he won both with relative ease.

Flying Frontier still looked fairly green at Redcar, and perhaps it was too much of a test last time at Newcastle upped to 1m5f for his handicap debut last time - although he ran well considering he was against the pace bias as the race favoured those up with the speed and he was help up.

Back down in distance with Billy Loughnane able to claim 3lb, he looks a big player with good conditions regarding the ground to suit.

