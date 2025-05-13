Horse Racing Tips: Take divine inspiration from Deuteronomy in 104/1 Killarney double

Four and five places on the Sportsbook appeal for today's each-way duo

Killarney form a big plus for Jabbar over staying distance

Alan Dudman's two bets for Tuesday run in the 18:50 and 19:50





Deuteronomy is rated a mere 40, so we have to put the quality of the race at 18:50 into context here. A 0-23 horse is hardly worthy of the grand headline but he has put together two encouraging efforts this term and, with the four places, we have an each-way price.

He has been backed too on the Betfair Sportsbook, so we've got a bit of market support added to the need for a little help from above.

His latest effort was on heavy ground over 7f at Gowran Park and he came from off the pace to stay on reasonably well. On that run he is worth a shot at today's 1m as I think he'll get it, and he did fare best of those held up.

Previously his third was his best ever run, when not beaten far at Leopardstown, and you'd say a basement-level Leopardstown race is better and stronger than a Killarney one.

It's a big risk with his record and he has to prove he can back it up, but conditions will be fine and he's off a mega low weight with regular rider Nicola Burns on.

Recommended Bet Back Deuteronomy in the 18:50 at Killarney E/W four places SBK 17/2





Jabbar is more of a straightforward selection in the 19:50, as he's rated 90, knows how to win and stays, and rated 90 is like an orchid against a daffodil compared to Deuteronomy.

The selection's last three runs have been on the All-Weather with a pair of runs at Dundalk and then Kempton, but he's had a break since of 45 days and should be fresh enough here for a dart back on turf.

With wins on a variety of surfaces, he won't mind if it dries out from the good to yielding this morning and last term he improved on the turf winning at Killarney and Galway.

Indeed, with Killarney form, he doesn't seem to mind these sharp, unique tracks. He's a two-time winner at Killarney with victories over 1m4f and 1m6f, so he has a bit of pace to hopefully take an early position as he has won when tracking the pace and also held up.

From 90 he certainly needs a personal best, but Killarney is his track and the claim of the jockey will help with the burden.

Recommended Bet Back Jabbar in the 19:50 at Killarney E/W five places SBK 10/1

Recommended Bet Back Tuesday's double at Killarney E/W SBK 104/1

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0

Lombron (place) 3.35

Love Billy Boy 6.87

Adamantly Chosen (place) 4.12

May winners at BSP:

Falakeyah 2.66

Cinderella's Dream 2.58

Seraphim Angel (place) 2.79

Sea Invasion 3.42