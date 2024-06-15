Horse Racing Tips: Take a punt on two at York and Sandown for double

Tate handicapper to start off his season at Sandown

Winn to guide New Image to another success

Alan Dudman is backing two this Saturday in handicaps

When the prices went up for Sandown on the Sportsbook on Friday, Flying Frontier was the one the punters wanted looking the market move, as he was backed from 9/110.00 to 6/17.00, but I am hoping he can level out a bit for the 14:05.

This is a cracking handicap, and you've also got the each-way angle with the Extra Place with 16 in at the time of writing.

Flying Frontier was very progressive last year. He won two novice races quite easily before posting two very good runs in Yarmouth handicaps.

He finished second in both, and had excuses for both. His runner-up effort in August over 1m2f was off 89 and didn't go through with his effort off a strong pace, while his second subsequently off 91 saw him hampered and he stumbled on the home turn.

The 4yo starts off his season today and he won fresh off a 76-day break last year and I don't see the drop down to 1m a problem at all.

Recommended Bet Back Flying Frontier SBK 6/1

I put up New Image in the column in May when he ran at Thirsk, and my back of the horse coincided with him receiving a poor ride from David Allan when meeting all sorts of trouble. Described as "unlucky" in the post-race report, that was something of an understatement as he ran into the back of horses numerous times down the straight.

Mark Winn took over last time and he made no mistake when winning comfortably at Musselburgh over 7f - once again travelling pretty sweetly.

He's up to 88 now and deeper waters, but he has a nice way of travelling and I can see York suiting him.

Winn keeps the ride and is able to claim 3lb again and I still rate him progressive. He's also a fine-looking horse that really takes your eye, and connections pulled off a decent bit of business buying him from Juddmonte for 45k last year having had a couple of starts for Ger Lyons.

Recommended Bet Back New Image SBK 13/2