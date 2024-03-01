Serial Winners

Horse Racing Tips: Super Over can pay dividends in Friday Dundalk double

Dundalk Racecourse
Dundalk is the stage for Alan's two selections

Alan Dudman is hoping to come away from Dundalk tonight with a profit with two horses in his latest double...

Dundalk - 19:45: Back Mary Bagot

We'll tackle the final two races on the Friday card at Dundalk and Mary Bagot was strong in the market on the Sportsbook this morning - cut from 13/27.50 into 4/15.00, and she has a chance to get her head in front following two seconds.

She tried the 1m at the track for the first time and appeared to get the trip well having raced previously over shorter. And while the pace wasn't overly strong, she did well to finish second considering she raced quite keenly.

The 3yo was beaten again by Aisling Oscar last time, but that was down to 7f, and it could well be she'll be better over 1m and tonight's trip will suit her. Indeed her dam stayed 1m2f.

Back Mary Bagot @ 4/15.00

Dundalk - 20:15: Back Super Over

A lively 20:15 as Alexander John is the big springer from 20/121.00 into 7/18.00, while Ado McGuinness has the top two in the market who finished first and second against each other last time.

However, Super Over is pitching in there at 11/26.50 and the 6yo should improve after running after a break last time.

He was beaten into second last time as a favourite and didn't do an awful lot wrong behind Mulgrave, and he runs from the same mark of 73 here.

Although his last win came in 2022, he is a consistent All-Weather runner who sits handy, stays 1m and travels well so ticks a lot of boxes.

Back Super Over @ 4/15.00

Back Friday's Dundalk double here @ 24/125.00

Recommended bets

Back Mary Bagot @ 4/15.00 in the 19:45 at Dundalk 0.5pt

Back Super Over @ 4/15.00 in the 20:15 at Dundalk 0.5pt

You can back Alan's Dundalk double on Friday @ 24/125.00 0.5pt

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +75.67pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +160.40pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

