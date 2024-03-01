- Trainer: M. Halford & T. Collins, Ireland
Horse Racing Tips: Super Over can pay dividends in Friday Dundalk double
Alan Dudman is hoping to come away from Dundalk tonight with a profit with two horses in his latest double...
Mary Bagot a chance back at 1m
Big mover in market opposed in finale
Alan Dudman has two 4/15.00 Friday selections
Dundalk - 19:45: Back Mary Bagot
We'll tackle the final two races on the Friday card at Dundalk and Mary Bagot was strong in the market on the Sportsbook this morning - cut from 13/27.50 into 4/15.00, and she has a chance to get her head in front following two seconds.
She tried the 1m at the track for the first time and appeared to get the trip well having raced previously over shorter. And while the pace wasn't overly strong, she did well to finish second considering she raced quite keenly.
The 3yo was beaten again by Aisling Oscar last time, but that was down to 7f, and it could well be she'll be better over 1m and tonight's trip will suit her. Indeed her dam stayed 1m2f.
Dundalk - 20:15: Back Super Over
A lively 20:15 as Alexander John is the big springer from 20/121.00 into 7/18.00, while Ado McGuinness has the top two in the market who finished first and second against each other last time.
However, Super Over is pitching in there at 11/26.50 and the 6yo should improve after running after a break last time.
He was beaten into second last time as a favourite and didn't do an awful lot wrong behind Mulgrave, and he runs from the same mark of 73 here.
Although his last win came in 2022, he is a consistent All-Weather runner who sits handy, stays 1m and travels well so ticks a lot of boxes.
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +75.67pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +160.40pts
