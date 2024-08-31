Horse Racing Tips: Storm and Mason look serious players in Saturday 29/1 double

Storm and Mason look to have good claims in the Bullet

Haggas filly impressive on her Yarmouth debut

Alan Dudman has a 6.63 BSP winner yesterday and his double today pays 29/1 30.00

Another second for the column yesterday (three in two days) meant we missed out on another double but Harb at least got on the scoresheet at good price. We move on to Saturday.

Blue Storm was my selection in this week's Antepost column for the Beverley Bullet, and at the start of the week I was hoping for a good draw. The draw Gods have been kind for once to me, and indeed the column, as he's got the ideal pitch in one. He has to be a serious player against this field as a sprinter on the up.

His trainer Gemma Tutty has done a great job harnessing the speedster as he is seriously fast - evident with a blitzing display winning the "Three-year-old Dash" at Epsom - clocking a mega fast sub-10 second sectional in the early stages when flying downhill.

There's an argument to say he was at an advantage with a high draw that day, as the race opened up and he got the splits to storm home, but I was really impressed by that win and if he holds his position on the inside with Joanna Mason to wait for the gaps to come, the Beverley finish should set up a big effort.

The 3yo's win at Epsom came from 88, and he ran well from a 6lb higher mark on his latest run at Ascot - arguably unlucky when short of room two furlongs out.

He's well worth his place in this line-up with the rise to Listed class.

Fellow 3yo Staincliff is in stall two and was ridden forwardly at Windsor last time, while Democracy Dilemma in three can also force the pace.

I am ever so pleased Mason rides, as she is enjoying an excellent campaign, and is 16% win and 36% placed on the Westwood.

Recommended Bet Back Blue Storm SBK 5/1

Some fancied horses on my part for Chester on Saturday with Fairbanks one of them in the feature Listed Chester Stakes, but for double purposes the 4/15.00 price on Raneenn looks well worth a play.

With the way she travelled on her winning debut at Yarmouth three weeks ago, it was staggering how she was sent off at 25/126.00 and completely unfancied.

The 2yo was silky smooth going into the final 2f and it was a fairly economical run on the clock with a finishing speed of 101% and a sectional upgrade with an A.

She was alert at Yarmouth to make all, and from stall six today, another swift beginning could be ideal at Chester as the track could suit her far more on the turn and she won't have a problem with the going.

It's a mixed bag of a race with some exposed juvenile and her trainer William Haggas has a fine record on the Roodee at 26% win and 43% placed.

Recommended Bet Back Raneenn SBK 4/1