Horse Racing Tips: Stick with Twist in Fontwell 15/1 Tuesday double

New trip sure to suit Williams' mare

The ground at Fontwell is likely to be on the easier side of good today and Coconut Twist has proved himself with cut in the turf and is well up to winning off top weight in the 13:55 as it doesn't look the strongest race.

His jumping needs brushing up as he made a bad error last time when finishing second at Newton Abbot, and his round at Stratford in July was littered with mistakes.

However, he's lightly raced as a chaser and did well to get close to Firefly Lane last time as she was a stronger stayer and jumped pretty well - Coconut Twist went down by under a length.

He failed to win over hurdles in 12 attempts, but he's at least on the board with a fencing win from his Newton Abbot success in soft ground earlier this year, and he won that with a waiting hold up ride.

Off 97, he's the clear pick for me at 5/23.50 for trainer Daisy Hitchins.

Recommended Bet Back Coconut Twist in the 13:55 Fontwell SBK 11/4

A new trip and a stern test over 3m2f awaits Lucky Rose, and the distance looks sure to suit Noel Williams' mare today following a good effort at the track last time.

She was beaten 16L at Fontwell behind a big improver for Neil Mulholland, and the winner has since gone in again by nearly 10L.

Lucky Rose lacked the pace over 2m5f last time, but the time was a good one and almost lowered the course record.

With form at the track and the stamina heavy distance sure to suit, it looks a good opening for her from a mark of only 92, and on pedigree should make more of a hurdler of these sort of trips.

Recommended Bet Back Lucky Rose in the 15:05 Fontwell SBK 16/5