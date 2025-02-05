Horse Racing Tips: Stamina for Stori at Sedgefield starts Wednesday 15/1 double

Stamina key for opening selection at Sedgefield

Drop in class for Fairyhouse tip

Alan Dudman picks a Wednesday double at 14/1 15.00 on the Sportsbook

Our Cheltenham offer is live! Get a completely free bet every weekend until the Festival

Last month the column had the misfortune of 15 tips finishing second and in the double quest a painful five one-twos - so after The Doyen Chief's second alongside yesterday's winner, it's now 16 and six with The Doyen Chief hitting 1.06 in-running. It really was a race he should have won, and another in to be filed in the "one that got away" column.

At least the reliable form of Philip Hobbs held up in a market that proved spot on.

On with Wednesday, and I never mind a 3m3f race at Sedgefield, in fact I am rather partial to one, and Wednesday's 14:05 can be whittled down as only one has won over this far, that's the veteran Rumble B who is out of form and 11 years of age.

The Questioner and Twp Stori were similar prices last night on the Sportsbook at 9/43.25 and 5/23.50 but Twp Stori has drifted and looks more of a play as he is a horse with an abundant of stamina.

He landed the odds at Fontwell last term over 3m2f in heavy going, looking all stamina. This term has seen him collect a second win over hurdles with success at Lingfield in November when well backed and travelled very well to win over 2m7f.

A latest effort at Uttoxeter can be excused as he was short of room with a circuit to go and lost a position for which he never recovered. A mark of 89 puts a little context to the quality of race but he looks as though the 3m3f at Sedgefield will suit and he could be a few pounds better with an extreme test.

Recommended Bet Back Twp Stori in the 14:05 Sedgefield SBK 4/1

The search for a second bet was on last night in the UK, but it proved beyond me, and with virtually nothing of interest running at Kempton, there's a 'class dropper' of interest at Fairyhouse with The Nagger Reidy.

Two-and-a-half miles in soft ground both look ideal as he looks a strong, physical horse with a bit of scope, and he competed in a stronger race last time at Punchestown, albeit unseating with one too many chancey jumps.

His hurdling to date has been mixed and patchy and his Punchestown mishap came three out when looking to get involved from the back as he had been given a fair bit to do in the race.

He finished second at Tipperary behind a well-handicapped Shraheen and he might have got closer but for the usual mistakes two out and one at the last. Maybe the switch to positive tactics will help in the hurdling department, as he was more prominently ridden when scoring at Listowel in the summer

The booking of conditional Conor Stone-Walsh catches the eye, the first time a claim will be utilised in a handicap for the yard, and CSW is 3-18 at the track this term at 17%.

Recommended Bet Back The Nagger Reidy in the 15:55 Fairyhouse SBK 11/5

Recommended Bet Back Wednesday's double in one click here SBK 15/1



January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61