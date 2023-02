Alan picks an All-Weather 63/1 double

Six Strings well treated for new trip

No. 12 (13) Six Strings SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Derek Shaw

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 49

Yesterday was a mixed day, and I've not had much luck backing Freddie Gordon of late. He unseated at the last over hurdles when in a winning position three weeks ago, and he unseated at the final fence yesterday in the Gay Kindersley Trophy.

Glorious Charmer did everything right at Wolverhampton but was done on the line and hit 1.758/11 in-running.

Tuesday's jumps' cards at Catterick and Leicester are so thin on the ground with so few runners that Southwell appeals more for a double. Six Strings was backed this morning from 10/1 and warrants an interest in an open-looking 1m3f Handicap.

There are also 14 runners if you are playing each-way as an Extra Place Special race on the Sportsbook.

Six Strings is running for the 69th time in his career this evening and is in new territory over 1m3f but looks worth a shot at the distance considering his effort at Wolverhampton last time over the extended 1m1f.

Off a steady pace he was too keen and, coming from a poor position out the back, didn't have the run of things.

The selection is so well handicapped off 49, though, that he looks overpriced at 15/2, and I can see why all the 10s was snapped up.

His recent win was in Classified company but this isn't much better at 0-55 level, and while he is drawn out wide, it should give him the opportunity to come to the stands' side off the turn - which is the place to be at Southwell.

Breezy selection in open-looking handicap

No. 6 (8) Breezyandbright (Ire) SBK 10/1 EXC 15.5 Trainer: P. Charalambous & J. Clutterbuck

Jockey: Luke Morris

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 58

Another decent price for the second selection at 13/2 and Breezyandbright is a stable switcher and runs for the first time for duo Charalambous and Clutterbuck.

The 5yo didn't settle at all last time at Wolverhampton and ruined his chance as he over-raced.

Previously he had scored back-to-back wins at Southwell over 6f and 7f. He won with plenty in hand back in January in 0-55 company.

He clearly likes Southwell and is 2-3 here at 67%. His 6f victory saw him finish well and he might just improve a bit more for the 7f again as previously he'd raced over 5f.

Those towards the head of the weights are largely out of form bar Al Suil Eile for Shaun Harris, but I am happy to take a chance at 13/2 in an open-looking contest.