Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

Southwell - 18:15: Back Sophia' Starlight @ 12/113.00

I've been interested this season in Grant Tuer's Sophia's Starlight but she has come out and not taken up the engagement for a race earlier in the campaign, but a slight drop in class at Southwell means I still have to keep her onside.

She came back for the season at Doncaster in the Cammidge Trophy behind Spycatcher, and while keen, showed a bit on her return after a break and I am hoping she's spot on here for a good challenge.

Sophia's Starlight is a fairly straightforward type who likes to make the running and she landed a couple of nice pots last term at Newmarket and Pontefract, and her victory at Ponty was a decent 0-100. She's in a slightly weaker grade here today.

As a former winner too of the Great St Wilfrid, she's at home in these very competitive sprint races and as an unexposed sort on the All-Weather with just five runs, she might well be up to defying her top weight mark of 97.

Tuer is 5-18 at 28% this term at Southwell with a level stakes profit of +15.50 to add a bit of lustre to the selection.

Southwell - 18:45: Back Heathen @ 7/18.00

Heathen might be a tricky horse to price up here as it's no secret he goes well off a break so the question mark here is whether he can back up a fairly quick turnaround from a fine run in the All-Weather Marathon Championship Final at Newcastle last time. 

That was over 2m and he was switched off right out the back to finish third at a massive price, and while I was kicking myself that day for not backing him each-way, he got the trip well and travelled with his usual style.

As a former winner at the track too, a return to Southwell will help him and his wins over 1m4f and 1m6f has displayed he has the tactical speed as well as the ability to stay.

The prize is a good one here so his trainer David O'Meara may be too tempted with the quick turnaround, and that's the only negative I can think of.

Indeed, his record of 5-18 on the All-Weather compared to no wins on turf means he's a bit of a force in these races and is well up to the class judged on Newcastle last time.

