Horse Racing Tips: Sophia's can star at Southwell in Sunday double

Tuer has a 28% strike-rate at Southwell

Can O'Meara stayer cope with the quick return?

Alan Dudman plays a double at Southwell on Sunday for an excellent card

I've been interested this season in Grant Tuer's Sophia's Starlight but she has come out and not taken up the engagement for a race earlier in the campaign, but a slight drop in class at Southwell means I still have to keep her onside.

She came back for the season at Doncaster in the Cammidge Trophy behind Spycatcher, and while keen, showed a bit on her return after a break and I am hoping she's spot on here for a good challenge.

Sophia's Starlight is a fairly straightforward type who likes to make the running and she landed a couple of nice pots last term at Newmarket and Pontefract, and her victory at Ponty was a decent 0-100. She's in a slightly weaker grade here today.

As a former winner too of the Great St Wilfrid, she's at home in these very competitive sprint races and as an unexposed sort on the All-Weather with just five runs, she might well be up to defying her top weight mark of 97.

Tuer is 5-18 at 28% this term at Southwell with a level stakes profit of +15.50 to add a bit of lustre to the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Sophia's Starlight in the 18:15 at Southwell SBK 12/1

Heathen might be a tricky horse to price up here as it's no secret he goes well off a break so the question mark here is whether he can back up a fairly quick turnaround from a fine run in the All-Weather Marathon Championship Final at Newcastle last time.

That was over 2m and he was switched off right out the back to finish third at a massive price, and while I was kicking myself that day for not backing him each-way, he got the trip well and travelled with his usual style.

As a former winner at the track too, a return to Southwell will help him and his wins over 1m4f and 1m6f has displayed he has the tactical speed as well as the ability to stay.

The prize is a good one here so his trainer David O'Meara may be too tempted with the quick turnaround, and that's the only negative I can think of.

Indeed, his record of 5-18 on the All-Weather compared to no wins on turf means he's a bit of a force in these races and is well up to the class judged on Newcastle last time.

Recommended Bet Back Heathen in the 18:45 at Southwell SBK 7/1

Recommended Bet Back Sunday's double at Southwell E/W SBK 102/1

March winners at BSP:

Collusion 2.99

Lady Manzor 10.29

Mayo County 6.4

Puturhandstogether 13.71

Resplendent Grey (place) 3.41

Stumptown 4.07

Jordans (place) 3.30

Below The Radar (place) 3.7

Westmorian 3.46

Reginald Charles 2.04

Old Cowboy (place) 3.17

Green Team 3.23

Ash Wednesday 3.95

Midnightattheoasis 5.00

Kitaro Kich 11.73

City Of Delight 11.5

April winners at BSP:

Seo Linn 3.3

Push The Button (place) 4.53

Happygolucky (place) 2.31

Iroko (place) 2.87

Bubble Gum 2.81

Billy McGarry 6.08

Moon Over Miami 3.05

Persica 4.19

City Of Delight 3.3,

Ribee (place) 2.56

Cheeky Wink 7.0