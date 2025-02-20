Horse Racing Tips: Solid claims for Newcastle pair in Thursday 70/1 double

Newcastle's card on Thursday isn't the easiest and old regulars do battle again, and the 17:30 comprises of six of the nine in the field as winners at the track.

Most have been on the go all winter and while Lady Nunthorpe has been in-and-out, she remains more on the unexposed side and with only four runs this winter since October, there's hope she might be able to improve a little more.

She was a winner back in October at Southwell off a fast pace and had the perfect tow into the race to win off 61 and the best of her race was at the end with her finishing strongly in the final furlong and was strongest at the line on the clock.

Two poor runs followed at Newcastle and Wolverhampton but she returned to something more like her best last time at Newcastle in a small field. The lack of numbers didn't help as she was widest and away from the stands' side, which not only saw her race a bit too keenly, but she couldn't get across.

She was a massive price at 25/126.00 then and she was a little weak in the market this morning from 7s to 9s but then to 15/28.50, so she could be more of an each-way bet.

Recommended Bet Back Lady Nunthorpe in the 17:30 at Newcastle SBK 15/2

Odd Socks Havana is one of many course and distance winners in the 19:00 over 1m and is a very consistent All-Weather veteran who takes his racing well.

A record of six wins from 45, 10 seconds and five thirds is to be commended at this low level and while it's difficult to say these sort of horses catch the eye, it was certainly a case last time over Newcastle's 7f that the race wasn't run to suit.

It was typical of a Newcastle mad dash where there was absolutely zero pace early on, which resulted in Odds Socks Havana over-racing and seeing too much daylight, and the finishing speed of nearly 114% was a complete burn-up for the line.

He finished fourth, coming from off the pace, and the winner Our Dagger produced a fairly remarkable run, and he had raced over 7f so just had too much speed.

Back to 1m is a plus here and he's nicely treated too off 54.

Recommended Bet Back Odd Socks Havana in the 19:00 at Newcastle SBK 15/2

Recommended Bet Back Thursday's double at Newcastle in one click SBK 70/1

January winners at BSP:

Yoshimi (place) 2.9

Ravensbourne (place) 6.22

Hombre De Guerra 2.52

That's About Right 3.56

Terresita 8.64

Tribal Moon 7.14

Birmingham Alabama 3.25

Midweek Voices 6.4

Keep Running 4.7

Monmiral (place) 2.48

Catch Catchfire 4.9

John The Diva (place) 2.52

Amemri 12.65

February winners at BSP:

Saint Anapolino 4.61

Heathen 6.33

Terresita 3.38 (place)

Miss Cynthia 4.08