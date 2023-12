Switch to Nolan was a plus last time

Trainer Smith 7-30 in the last month at 23%

Alan Dudman has 8/1 9.00 and 9/1 10.00 each-way picks

No. 2 Heliko Conti (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 14 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: S. F. O'Keeffe

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 116

A change of stable air seemed to do the trick for Heliko Conti last time out with a much improved effort at Punchestown over the extended 2m to finish second. That run marked him down as a stayer over further.

That was his debut effort for Paul Nolan and it was a fine baseline to work with considering the trip looked on the short side. He kept on having conceded a better position than the winner going for home and the winner was rated 122.

Stepping up to 2m4f could bring about more improvement judged on his Punchestown effort and he's only 4lb higher.

Soft conditions bring out the best in him too, as he also won his bumper back in 2022 at Fairyhouse in pretty testing ground.

It's wide open here with 27 runners, but we do have six places and with the potential to be a fairly volatile market, I am hoping we get a drift on the selection - although not quite as bad as Idas Boy yesterday.

No. 2 The Paddy Pie (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6.4 Trainer: Sue Smith

Jockey: Ross Chapman

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 100

The Paddy Pie is a slight boom or bust selection but he looks overpriced at 9/110.00 given the wide-open nature of the Catterick 14:50 3m1f Handicap Chase.

The favourite Ballylinch takes a fair old chunk out of the market at 9/43.25, and rightly so as he's unexposed, but he is only rated 90.

The selection is rapidly dropping down the weights and has come down another 3lb after his run at Doncaster.

The 10yo's last win came on Boxing Day 12 months ago with a front-running success over 2m4f, and I would like to see him make the running here.

Soft conditions suit and he's from a career low mark.

Smith has struggled for winners for a couple of seasons but she's on the hotlist at the moment with 7-30 at 23% in the last two weeks

