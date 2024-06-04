Horse Racing Tips: Shamrock can earn the gold in Tuesday's Leicester big price double

Alan had his fourth individual winner in four days yesterday

Opening selection to use with four places on the Sportsbook

Our tipster has a big priced double at 137/1 for Tuesday's action at Leicester

Pretty desperate stuff across the board for Tuesday and Leicester is one meeting for a small stakes interest, especially as we have four places to play with each-way on the Sportsbook for the first selection.

I don't anticipate a ton of support on Silver Shamrock in the 1m2f Handicap at 15:03, and pricing this up initially was an absolute nightmare.

I feel Silver Shamrock could be written off completely after finishing stone cold last on her latest outing at Yarmouth over 1m, but I am excusing the quick turnaround, as ten days previously she was only beaten 1L over the same course and distance by the seaside.

The filly was outpaced in that sixth (her better run), and she could be worth a shot at 1m2f today - her first attempt at the trip. Plus the headgear goes on for her to try and bounce back after her dismal latest effort.

Her form has an extremely patchy look to it, but she ran quite well in two novice races last term (either side of some terrible ones).

But with a best run in 0-65, she is in lower company today. When her price went up initially she was at 25/126.00 and then cut to 20/121.00, before settling at the time of writing at 22s. George Boughey trains the favourite, and gone are the days are I get involved in these supposed "hot Newmarket trainers" in these sorts of races at short prices.

Recommended Bet Back Silver Shamrock SBK 22/1

Mark Usher is double-handed in the closing 5f Apprentice Handicap at 17:08, much like Todd Pletcher unleashing a couple of quick ones for an Allowance Optional Claimer at Belmont.

Liberty Bay hardly ever wins, but she's in the right race on that front as a few of these would struggle to win anywhere and with nine runners (at the time of writing), we have three places each-way in a wide-open race. And while I don't usually play a double at such different odds - a decent effort from the first selection puts us in a good position. That's the thinking anyway.

The selection has raced three times this season - all off a mark of 46 and all around 2L behind the winner.

She was difficult to load in one of the races at Bath, but last time out back again at the same venue, she tried to make the running and almost lasted home. That was a brave run in defeat over the extended 5f, and the drop to the bare 5f today with the same front-running tactics is the only angle with her, as I cannot really say she is well treated on her current form.

However, in 2021 she was rated 71. Win number three in her career might be close.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Bay SBK 5/1