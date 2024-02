Alan has hit 10/1 11.00 and 11/1 12.00 multiples recently

Testing ground for Bebside looks a plus

Second Sedgefield selection will relish trip

No. 7 Bebside Banter (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Chris Grant

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 81

Chris Grant provided the column with a single winner last week and it's hard to see beyond the trainer's Bebside Banter in the 15:40, and he should justify his short price at 6/42.50.

He has won two of his last three starts at Sedgefield and today's testing conditions will play to his strengths - as will the trip. He runs over 2m3f today, but he scored over 2m5f in November, and that piece of form looks a standout here.

Bebside Banter beat Breeze Of Wind that day, easily, and Breeze Of Wind has subsequently come out to boost the form with a series of wins and scored again earlier this week. With the pair 28L clear in that, and over further, that form looks strong against some moderate opposition in the field this afternoon.

A win last time from 77 at the track might be considered lucky as the favourite was travelling well, but Bebside Banter is a very good jumper and is a very straightforward horse who makes the running and pressures his rivals.

This is far from a strong race and his jumping and stamina are major assets, and I am surprised he is not a little shorter in the betting.

Back Bebside Banter @ 6/42.50 Bet now

No. 1 Townhill (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Tom Lacey

Jockey: Mr Ben Sutton

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 100

Nothing too exciting in terms of prices today for the column, and it's towards the top of the market again for the Sedgefield finale with Townhill. He hails from Tom Lacey's yard, and his runners have been going consistently well since the end of January.

Townhill goes up in trip and tackles Sedgfield's unique 3m3f distance, and he looks tailor-made for this sort of stamina test judged on his Doncaster win last time.

He was in over 3m recently on Town Moor with the first-time headgear and saw out the trip very strongly under today's jockey Ben Sutton.

Up to 100 today, he remains in 0-100 class off top weight, his front-running style is another plus to utilise his staying ability and I expect Sutton to be positive again on him.

At Doncaster he never traded above 3/14.00 in the run in-play over 3m, which shows how much he was in control of the race and he's another that will be hard to peg back from the front.

Back Townhill @ 13/82.63 Bet now