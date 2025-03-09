Horse Racing Tips: Say hello to Judge and Hamilton's super strike rate in Sunday double

In form Breffni a strong traveller and still on a good mark

New option to expore with Hello Judge and distance

Alan Dudman gives his Sunday tips in a double that pays around 10/1

It's not often Micky Hammond would hold the aces, according to the betting anyway, for a 0-125 and Master Breffni should justify his price at the top of the market in the 15:00 2m5f Handicap Chase.

A progressive sort with two wins from eight, he has recorded back-to-back victories on good to soft to rectify his in-running defeat at 1.01 when second at Catterick in January.

His latest at Catterick saw him brush aside just two other rivals with the odds-on favourite in third and he travelled like a horse ahead of his mark to win eased down and earn a rise of 6lbs - an argument to say he could have been pushed up more.

Previously a win at Sedgefield is always something I like with "Sedge" form - again in a small field with just four rivals and coming through at the end.

It looks as though the drying ground has helped and his winning form at the track is another tick in the box as a hurdler from last year in the spring, although ground was soft that day, but he's a smooth traveller and should still be ahead of his mark.

Rival Blue Denfer hasn't won over fences yet in nine attempts and has to concede weight to the selection.

Recommended Bet Back Master Breffni in the 15:00 at Carlisle SBK 15/8

A trappy race over the fences again awaits in the 16:00 over the extended 3m and it might be worth chancing Hello Judge here with the new distance.

He scored from the front last time at Carlisle over 2m4f to readily beat Lucinda Russell's Indian Louis by seven lengths to take advantage of the drop in class on that occasion.

He'd previously been in a better race at Wetherby and also found the 0-135 at Ayr in November a bit too hot.

Judged on his win last time, he looks worth an attempt at 3m as he was strong in the finish in accounting for Indian Louis and fought hard for the win despite the margin as he was hard pressed at one stage and his jumping of the three fences under pressure in the home straight was pretty good, especially three out when he soared over the obstacle.

It's also worth pointing out Ann Hamilton's record at Carlisle this term with three wins from four runners at the track at 75% and she's 9-23 in the last five years at nearly 40%.

Recommended Bet Back Hello Judge in the 16:00 at Carlisle SBK 3/1