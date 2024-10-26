Horse Racing Tips: Saturday 26/1 Cheltenham Showcase meeting double

Listen to Saturday's Racing Tips on Racing Only Bettor...

Talented chaser Broadway Boy is the favourite to win the 14:20 at Cheltenham today. In his chase career to date he's finished in the top three in five of his six races, including winning twice at Cheltenham.

Today the Betfair Sportsbook have boosted his price to finish in the top four from 4/71.57 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Broadway Boy to finish in the Top 4 in 14:20 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

Weveallbeencaught was previously with the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard and was the apple of his eye earlier on his career, threatening to be a Grade 1 level animal.

However, after winning at Cheltenham on hurdles debut in 2023, he was then humbled at the Dublin Racing Festival when showing he was not a top level horse.

Sent chasing last term and always looking to be a better horse over the bigger obstacles he flattered to deceive on most of his runs.

Having now left the Twist-Davies yard he has joined Christian Williams and really looks a perfect match for what this handler is known for getting staying chasers to perform to the best of their ability.

At Worcester in September Weveallbeencaught had his first run for the yard and this season and it looked nothing more than a pipe opener having ran well for a long time before just getting tired and fading into third.

It should have put him spot on for this event and now racing off a mark of 128 it looks an extremely attractive mark if Williams can truly get the best out of a horse who was tipped to go to the top.

Recommended Bet Back Weveallbeencaught in the 13:10 Cheltenham SBK 8/1

The penultimate event of the afternoon at Prestbury Park is the extended 3m Novices' Chase and Theatre Man for the Richard Bandey Team has been crying out to try this trip at this track.

A ground versatile horse that very rarely runs a bad race and although those postive performances have seen him climb up the weights, he still only races off a mark of 137 that I think he is much better than.

Theatre Man first really caught my attention at Cheltenham's Trials meeting last season when staying on up the CHeltenham Hill to finish just under three lengths behind highly talented Ginny's Destiny.

That performance screamed out he should be stepped up in trip but he was then sent back to Cheltenham at the Festival in the Plate where he fell at the third fence.

Aintree was a right off as he was sent back over hurdles and it looked a strange move, but now back at Cheltenham, up in trip and over fences, he can get back on track here.

The quick ground will suit no problem and he has ran well on his seasoner opener in every season to date.

Recommended Bet Back Theatre Man in the 16:05 Cheltenham SBK 2/1