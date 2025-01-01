Horse Racing Tips: Saint to continue progress at Exeter in Wednesday 8/1 double

Stamina looks Prince Of Perth's strength with another step up today

Not many are improving in the Exeter 2m6f Handicap Hurdle at 14:10, but that cannot be levelled at the Jane Williams' trained Saint Cyr De Pail who showed plenty last time at Bangor.

He ran into the well treated New Found Fame for that run, his first in a handicap and appreciated the step up to 2m4f from 2m and might have got closer had he not missed a clean jump at the last.

That was just his second try on soft although at the last meeting at Exeter the ground seemed far removed from the actual going description, so we'll see accurate how the official "soft" today will fare.

Saint Cyr De Pail won a novice at Exeter last spring when turning over a Nicky Henderson 1/6 favourite, and with the Williams yard enjoying a much better run of things this season, he can improve again for another step up in distance this afternoon.

Recommended Bet Back Saint Cyr De Pail SBK 7/5

Another step up in distance awaits Lucinda Russell's Prince Of Perth, and the 3m today at Musselburgh looks sure to suit this improving stayer. At 11/43.75, he also drifted slightly from 5/23.50 this morning on the Sportsbook.

He was a slow-burner in four starts in novice company but proved a different proposition last time winning on his handicap debut at Musselburgh and gave every indication there's a fair bit of stamina lying dormant.

The handicap debut success was his first try at 2m4f and he was the one who caught the eye off the pace with the way he made up ground on the inside and was always holding Catboy in the finish with a massive 12L back to the third.

A rise of 6lb is not punitive and Conner McCann, who rode him last time keeps the ride and keeps on claiming and he's a young jockey whose done really well from his handful of rides and is operating at a 19% strike-rate this term.

Recommended Bet Back Prince Of Perth SBK 11/4