Daily Racing Multiple

Horse Racing Tips: Saint to continue progress at Exeter in Wednesday 8/1 double

Exeter
One of Alan's selections runs at Exeter this afternoon

Alan Dudman looks forward to the New Year's Day action and his latest double includes two improving young staying hurdlers...

Timeform Superboost

Springwell Bay is fancied to run very well in the 14:05 at Cheltenham today having not finished outside of the first four in his last six completed starts.

The Betfair Sportsbook have super-boosted his price to finish in the Top 4 today from 3/101.30 to 1/12.00! To take advantaged of this superboost simply click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our writers or tipsters.

Recommended Bet

Back Springwell Bay to finish Top 4 in the 14:05 Cheltenham

SBK1/1

Exeter - 14:10: Back Saint Cyr De Pail @ 7/52.40

Not many are improving in the Exeter 2m6f Handicap Hurdle at 14:10, but that cannot be levelled at the Jane Williams' trained Saint Cyr De Pail who showed plenty last time at Bangor.

He ran into the well treated New Found Fame for that run, his first in a handicap and appreciated the step up to 2m4f from 2m and might have got closer had he not missed a clean jump at the last.

That was just his second try on soft although at the last meeting at Exeter the ground seemed far removed from the actual going description, so we'll see accurate how the official "soft" today will fare.

Saint Cyr De Pail won a novice at Exeter last spring when turning over a Nicky Henderson 1/6 favourite, and with the Williams yard enjoying a much better run of things this season, he can improve again for another step up in distance this afternoon.

Recommended Bet

Back Saint Cyr De Pail

SBK7/5

Musselburgh - 14:55: Back Prince Of Perth @ 11/43.75

Another step up in distance awaits Lucinda Russell's Prince Of Perth, and the 3m today at Musselburgh looks sure to suit this improving stayer. At 11/43.75, he also drifted slightly from 5/23.50 this morning on the Sportsbook.

He was a slow-burner in four starts in novice company but proved a different proposition last time winning on his handicap debut at Musselburgh and gave every indication there's a fair bit of stamina lying dormant.

The handicap debut success was his first try at 2m4f and he was the one who caught the eye off the pace with the way he made up ground on the inside and was always holding Catboy in the finish with a massive 12L back to the third.

A rise of 6lb is not punitive and Conner McCann, who rode him last time keeps the ride and keeps on claiming and he's a young jockey whose done really well from his handful of rides and is operating at a 19% strike-rate this term.

Recommended Bet

Back Prince Of Perth

SBK11/4
Recommended Bet

Back Alan's double in one click here on Wednesday

SBK8/1

Now read more tips and previews for New Year's Day here!

Recommended bets

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets for Tuesday includes 12/1 Navan tip

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
ITV Races

Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  • Alan Dudman
Trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies
Horse Racing Tips

Mark Milligan's Tips: Tuesday's best bets at up to 5/1

  • Mark Milligan
Navan Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Saturday Ante-Post Racing Tips: Knip to be our nap hand at 20/1 for Scottish Grand National

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 22/1 Brandon on seasonal debut at Navan

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    2025 Grand National Tips: Kevin Blake gives his 1-2-3-4 verdict for the Aintree feature

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Paul Nicholls Grand National Day Runners: Five in the big one but Kandoo Kid can be very competitive

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Grand National Day

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Aintree Day 2 Tips

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Wet Eyes Willie

  • Editor
Weighed In

Mullen it over

  • Joe Dyer