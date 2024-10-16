Horse Racing Tips: Ryder to rock Worcester for Tizzard in Wednesday double
Hidden Depths was a big price BSP 11.46 single winner for Alan Dudman yesterday and he adds two more to the punting list for his latest multiple...
-
Russell chasing recruit can get off to winning Wetherby start
-
Soft conditions ideal for Tizzard mare
-
Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's single win with a 7/18.00 double
Wetherby - 14:30: Back Primoz @ 5/42.25
A huge drift on Hidden Depths was a welcome boost yesterday with a decent BSP although the run of Umbria and her two recent starts remain a puzzle.
On with Wednesday and a good card at Wetherby and Primoz looks a good prospect for Lucinda Russell who has wasted no time in getting him over fences for his chase debut this afternoon in Yorkshire.
We won't get a wild price unfortunately at 6/52.20 but we're going to play for the double today at short prices and Primoz will surely take high order this term.
He seemingly got away with the testing ground at Ayr the last time when he was seen on the track with a win over hurdles in a 0-130 and that added to his very impressive win at the same course when landing a novice by 5L - and he travelled well in that from the front.
The 6yo has an imposing physique and with the ground good to soft in Yorkshire and not the stiffest set of fences in the jumping land, he can make a winning start in this sphere.
Worcester - 16:38: Back Ryder's Rock @ 5/23.50
Joe Tizzard is in good heart at the moment with two winners and three places from his last six runners and Ryder's Rock will have her ground for a winnable Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Worcester.
Soft conditions are the order of the day and Ryder's Rock seemed to enjoy the soft last time at Newton Abbot when taking care of Nigel Twiston Davies' Call Blue, and while not the strongest of races there, the third was Karanelle and she usually travels. With today's race does look slightly easier, I like her price at 5/23.50 to back up the run.
Indeed, it's cut up too with the soft producing the non-runners and a nice sharp track seems to suit Ryder's Rock who also has Freddie Gingell's claim of 3lb. It's a drop in class with ideal conditions and a mare who has recently taken advantage of a falling mark.
She can go in again.
Now read Alan Dudman's antepost preview ahead of Champions Day
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +53.28pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +181.95pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: National Hunt season review, highs and lows
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Loving Billy Boy's chances in Naas 50/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Loving Billy Boy's chances in Naas 50/1 Monday double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Saturday Racing Tips: Kevin Blake's Sandown selections from 9/4 to 11/2
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Rachael Blackmore Saturday: Lombron has a lovely light weight in Gold Cup