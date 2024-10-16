Horse Racing Tips: Ryder to rock Worcester for Tizzard in Wednesday double

Russell chasing recruit can get off to winning Wetherby start

A huge drift on Hidden Depths was a welcome boost yesterday with a decent BSP although the run of Umbria and her two recent starts remain a puzzle.

On with Wednesday and a good card at Wetherby and Primoz looks a good prospect for Lucinda Russell who has wasted no time in getting him over fences for his chase debut this afternoon in Yorkshire.

We won't get a wild price unfortunately at 6/52.20 but we're going to play for the double today at short prices and Primoz will surely take high order this term.

He seemingly got away with the testing ground at Ayr the last time when he was seen on the track with a win over hurdles in a 0-130 and that added to his very impressive win at the same course when landing a novice by 5L - and he travelled well in that from the front.

The 6yo has an imposing physique and with the ground good to soft in Yorkshire and not the stiffest set of fences in the jumping land, he can make a winning start in this sphere.

Recommended Bet Back Primoz in the 14:30 Wetherby SBK 5/4

Joe Tizzard is in good heart at the moment with two winners and three places from his last six runners and Ryder's Rock will have her ground for a winnable Mares' Handicap Hurdle at Worcester.

Soft conditions are the order of the day and Ryder's Rock seemed to enjoy the soft last time at Newton Abbot when taking care of Nigel Twiston Davies' Call Blue, and while not the strongest of races there, the third was Karanelle and she usually travels. With today's race does look slightly easier, I like her price at 5/23.50 to back up the run.

Indeed, it's cut up too with the soft producing the non-runners and a nice sharp track seems to suit Ryder's Rock who also has Freddie Gingell's claim of 3lb. It's a drop in class with ideal conditions and a mare who has recently taken advantage of a falling mark.

She can go in again.

Recommended Bet Back Ryder's Rock in the 16:38 Worcester SBK 5/2