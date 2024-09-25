Horse Racing Tips: Russell and Bowen can get on the board for 12/1 Perth double

Time to catch Bois right off a 200-day break

Perth specialist could have too much pace for main rival

A frustrating day yesterday with Coconut Twist about as popular in the betting as a pack of Parma Violets, and the drift from 7/42.75 out to 5/16.00 put paid to her chances, while Lucky Rose was second in what feels like the umpteenth time for a selection, so hopefully we can get off the mark this week with the start of the Perth two-day Glorious Finale meeting.

Bois Guillbert looked a horse with a fair amount of potential last term and he lines up in the 13:53 and was quite impressive winning over the hurdles at Kelso last October from a mark of 116. He appeals at 7/24.50.

He didn't kick on from that Kelso win, which would have proved frustrating for Lucinda Russell, but she deemed him worthy enough to take his place in a competitive race over hurdles at Cheltenham on his next start - a contest he was well backed in too.

Beaten into third off 121, he wasn't far behind the Paul Nicholls' Blueking d'Oroux - and he finished the season rated 148. Had Bois Guillbert not over-raced and ran too keen for his good in October, he might have got closer.

Fourofakind is an obvious player following a win over CD last time, but he's up 6lb for that and he's been beaten off similar marks previously, plus he'll need something akin to a personal best here. He could well follow up, but Bois Guillbert is a bigger price at and his win at Kelso last term was his first run off a break (187 days) so we know he can win off the shelf.

The selection does have plenty of weight, but the claim of Patrick Wadge is a massive help and at the prices he just looks too big on that Kelso win last term, plus he has won fresh.

Recommended Bet Back Bois Guillbert SBK 7/2

I produced a double take when seeing Inis Oirr over 3m on Wednesday at Perth, and as much as I like the horse and trainer, he's an Edinburgh National winner over 4m and fell in the Scottish National when last seen.

Surely he cannot be quick enough here over 3m in a small field if tactical?

Kinondo Kweto has his quirks and isn't the greatest jumper in the world and it could well leave open the door for Statuario to win this for the Bowens off a mark of 135.

Statuario has a superb Perth record with four wins from five at 80% and surely has more pace than Inis Oirr. The ground should be fine for him as he landed back-to-back CD successes here earlier this season - one on good to firm and one on good to soft.

He was last seen in the Blazers Handicap over fences at the Galway festival, so this looks easier and he also ran with credit in the Summer Plate at Market Rasen with a fine third over a trip that looks on the sharp side for him these days.

The trainer historically in five seasons is 20% at Perth, and is doing better this campaign with 26% and 4-15.

Recommended Bet Back Statuario SBK 2/1