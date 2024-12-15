Horse Racing Tips: Rose to blossom for Alexander in Carlisle 22/1 Sunday double
Alan Dudman previews Sunday's card at Carlisle and is with two chasers in a 22/123.00 double...
-
First start of the season for Menzies' progressive chaser
-
Alexander mare to go from front in ideal conditions
-
Alan Dudman has a Sunday 22/123.00 double on the Sportsbook for Carlisle
Carlisle - 13:32: Back William Of York @ 15/44.75
A fairly hot race at Carlisle at 13:32 looks one of the highlights on the card over 2m5f and bar the rag, a case can be made for six of the seven.
My old friend Marown is in the line-up, but he hasn't won since zeppelins were flying over Britain so he's a hard horse to put up as a win bet, but William Of York has no problems on that score and I am backing him to continue his progress.
He's a prominent racer who jumps well and has a fine record at Carlisle already as he's two out of two and sparked off a hat-trick chasing last term at Doncaster to win off 104 before bagging a pair of Carlisle wins.
His jumping at Doncaster was excellent, really bold, and Donny's fences can be stiff. He signed off last season with a win in heavy ground at Carlisle and showed a good attitude in beating Lucinda Russell's Monochromix in a great finish, and with a yawing gap to third that day, it gives the form a better look even though Monochromix has been well beaten this term.
The cheekpieces are retained, and with the new headgear he is three-out-of-three in and the only question mark here is the return from his break, but I suspect his trainer Rebecca Menzies has been waiting for some proper winter ground, and she'll have it today.
Carlisle - 14:42: Back Gypsy Lee Rose @ 4/15.00
Gypsy Lee Rose returned to form last time over CD and it's another go at Carlisle's stiff 3m2f and she had the beating of Croagh Patrick that day by 3L yet is bigger in price than her rival today.
Nick Alexander's 10yo is a very straightforward mare who goes from the front and stays these sort of trips really well as Hexham and Kelso performances are in her CV over 3m so we know she stays.
Soft ground and testing ground are also key for her as she was pulled up on her return at Hexham in November, but it was pretty quick there (officially good), which would have been absolutely no use to her whatsoever.
I'd like to see the yard in better form, which is the negative as Alexander's stable have only sent out one winner from their last 20 runners, but his mare is certainly good enough to defy a 5lb rise up to 93 and two of her rivals in Rock Of Star and Largy Train are lumbered with 12 stone.
Now read more tips and previews for Sunday here from Betfair's team of writers!
Recommended bets
ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION
Multiples 2021 to present: +38.02pts
2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +176.62pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday Horse Racing Tips: Frost can be hot again in 20/1 Donny double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 Grey at Newmarket
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide