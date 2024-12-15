Horse Racing Tips: Rose to blossom for Alexander in Carlisle 22/1 Sunday double

First start of the season for Menzies' progressive chaser

Alexander mare to go from front in ideal conditions

Alan Dudman has a Sunday 22/1 23.00 double on the Sportsbook for Carlisle

A fairly hot race at Carlisle at 13:32 looks one of the highlights on the card over 2m5f and bar the rag, a case can be made for six of the seven.

My old friend Marown is in the line-up, but he hasn't won since zeppelins were flying over Britain so he's a hard horse to put up as a win bet, but William Of York has no problems on that score and I am backing him to continue his progress.

He's a prominent racer who jumps well and has a fine record at Carlisle already as he's two out of two and sparked off a hat-trick chasing last term at Doncaster to win off 104 before bagging a pair of Carlisle wins.

His jumping at Doncaster was excellent, really bold, and Donny's fences can be stiff. He signed off last season with a win in heavy ground at Carlisle and showed a good attitude in beating Lucinda Russell's Monochromix in a great finish, and with a yawing gap to third that day, it gives the form a better look even though Monochromix has been well beaten this term.

The cheekpieces are retained, and with the new headgear he is three-out-of-three in and the only question mark here is the return from his break, but I suspect his trainer Rebecca Menzies has been waiting for some proper winter ground, and she'll have it today.

Recommended Bet Back William Of York SBK 15/4

Gypsy Lee Rose returned to form last time over CD and it's another go at Carlisle's stiff 3m2f and she had the beating of Croagh Patrick that day by 3L yet is bigger in price than her rival today.

Nick Alexander's 10yo is a very straightforward mare who goes from the front and stays these sort of trips really well as Hexham and Kelso performances are in her CV over 3m so we know she stays.

Soft ground and testing ground are also key for her as she was pulled up on her return at Hexham in November, but it was pretty quick there (officially good), which would have been absolutely no use to her whatsoever.

I'd like to see the yard in better form, which is the negative as Alexander's stable have only sent out one winner from their last 20 runners, but his mare is certainly good enough to defy a 5lb rise up to 93 and two of her rivals in Rock Of Star and Largy Train are lumbered with 12 stone.

Recommended Bet Back Gypsy Lee Rose SBK 4/1