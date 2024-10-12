Horse Racing Tips: Room Service the order for York and HQ in 70/1 double

Hills hinting at a return to form?

Ground comes right for York selection

Alan Dudman's double on Saturday pays 70/1 71.00

Ryan Moore Superboost

Ryan Moore rides the progressive Shackleton in the 13:50 at Newmarket today, and the 2yo, who has form figures of 221, is fully expected to relish the step up in trip and land this Group 3 contest.

The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Shackleton's price to finish in the top two from 2/51.40 to 1/12.00. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Shackleton to Finish Top 2 in 13:50 Newmarket SBK 1/1

I've mentioned recently the form of the Charlie Hills' stable and since the last missive, the form still has not improved as he's 0-18 in the last two weeks but he's had eight seconds from his last 18 runners, and surely the tide has to turn.

His Ancient Rome lines up in the opening 13:15 and with the ground not quite as testing at Newmarket yesterday as I thought it would be, I'll take a chance on his 5yo at a decent price.

The price probably factors in the yard form too.

He has been on his travels most recently to America with a third in the Arlington Million and a last run at Keeneland in Grade 3 company, and since, has undergone wind surgery, so there's hope there.

It's been a far from arduous campaign with just four runs and his second, and close second at that, in the Summer Mile at Ascot puts him firmly in the picture. He was ridden with waiting tactics in that, which was in stark contrast to his comeback run where he set too strong a pace.

Jamie Spencer continues in the saddle and considering he was once fourth in a French 2,000 Guineas, he does have a bit of class and is certainly up to this level.

He has enough form on good to soft from his younger days across the channel and the step up to 1m1f here will suit from the 1m at Ascot.

Recommended Bet Back Ancient Rome SBK 15/2

Another 15/28.50 poke with Room Service at York, and I fancied him in the Ayr Gold Cup last time out - a race where Lethal Levi absolutely bolted up from his high draw on the near side.

Room Service was also drawn high in that but the jockey gambled somewhat and ended up down the centre in a real melee, and if he had stayed on the rail, he might have got closer as he was finishing.

The ground at Ayr was a bit too quick for him too as it dried out rapidly, but with some cut and plenty of it at York I give him another chance off top weight here.

He remains on 105 and a second run since wind surgery should illicit a better performance as he's completely unexposed as a handicapper and he won well at Pontefract in soft.

Recommended Bet Back Room Service SBK 15/2