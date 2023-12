Carlisle green light after morning inspection

Thomson double-handed in Novice

Alan Dudman has 10/3 4.33 and 7/4 2.75 Sunday selections

No. 7 Rob Roy Macgregor (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Sandy Thomson

Jockey: Danny McMenamin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

With Carlisle passing their morning inspection, it's a day for the younger horses at the start of their careers today for the double and Sandy Thomson is double-handed in the 13:05, and his favourite Rob Roy Macgregor looks to have a good opportunity here with the step up in trip.

He won his debut at the track in the spring, when the ground was very testing. The 5yo may have been keen in that, but he looked a horse for staying trips even then.

His debut over hurdles at Kelso in October was disappointing considering he had been well backed in the market, and his headstrong nature once again was his undoing.

However, it was his first start for 187 days and the trip looked an inadequate test, so it's a plus Thomson is sending him over 2m4f today.

He has a good stamina pedigree with a pair of 3m1f winners and Thomson is 2-8 recently at 25%.

No. 8 Walk On Quest (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Lucinda Russell

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

A mix of horses with experience and winning PTP form for the closing bumper, and those that have raced don't set a particularly good standard, so I am happy going with the Lucinda Russell bumper debutant Walk On Quest.

Backing bumpers, and those on their debuts isn't for everyone, but Walk On Quest has two high class horses in his pedigree including Anibale Fly and wasn't cheap either at the Aintree sales - where he passed through the ring at 100K.

It hasn't been a great weekend for Russell with the effort of Ahoy Senor yesterday, but I am hoping he can justify his price at 10/34.33 and that was a drifting price too which adds to the double, as he was 9/43.25 this morning.

