Horse Racing Tips: Ripon duo appeal for a Tuesday 14/1 Yorkshire double

Two handicaps are on Alan's radar today for his latest multiple

Alan Dudman started the week with a single winner yesterday and he is hoping to add two more on Tuesday with a 14/115.00 double at Ripon...

  • Unexposed handicapper to go well for Tuer

  • Trainer with a good strike-rate at Ripon has strong claims

Ripon - 14:25: Back Mr Jetman @ 5/23.50

The good to firm ground will suit Mr Jetman today and at 5/23.50 can convert a couple of good runs this term into a victory in the 14:25.

In two runs this season it's been a light campaign, but he finished third in August at Musselburgh before a close second last time at Ripon, so a fast track suits him and his first try at 1m2f was a fair one and he seemed to stay well enough.

In fact, at Musselburgh he seemed to be outpaced over 9f, and with him being so lightly-raced and just about unexposed from his current mark of 61.

He won convincingly at Redcar last term and while up in class today, he has Brandon Wilkie claiming 5lb with the jockey in form at the moment with 4-15 at 27%.

Recommended Bet

Back Mr Jetman in the 14:25 Ripon

SBK5/2

Ripon - 16:00: Back Rayat @ 10/34.33

Saeed bin Suroor continued his fine of run form yesterday with Summer Of Love winning at Epsom, and she was a winner for column yesterday, although Gordon Grey fared less well finishing last - a case of feast or famine.

Rayat could be better than 0-78 grade today and should find this handicap easier than York last time where he didn't find much under pressure.

It can happen at York, so I give him another chance as he won so convincingly at Nottingham on his previous start in July over 6f.

Good ground suits the horse, and as he finished so strongly at Nottingham, a well run 6f will suit him today as he has tried 1m and 1m2f in the past, but unexposed at 6f on his third try at the trip, this looks easier than York.

The trainer is now 4-8 at 50% in the last two weeks and while not a frequent visitor to Ripon, his stats at the Yorkshire track are good at 29% and 43% placed.

Recommended Bet

Back Rayat in the 16:00 Ripon

SBK10/3
Recommended Bet

Back Tuesday's Ripon double here

SBK14/1

Recommended bets

ALAN DUDMAN'S P AND L SINCE MULTIPLES COLUMN INCEPTION

Multiples 2021 to present: +42.24pts

2021 to present Daily Racing Multiple Column singles to 1pt stake (0.5pt EW) settled at BSP: +168.53pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

