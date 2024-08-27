Horse Racing Tips: Ripon duo appeal for a Tuesday 14/1 Yorkshire double

Unexposed handicapper to go well for Tuer

Trainer with a good strike-rate at Ripon has strong claims

Alan Dudman is looking to add to yesterday's single winner with a Ripon double

The good to firm ground will suit Mr Jetman today and at 5/23.50 can convert a couple of good runs this term into a victory in the 14:25.

In two runs this season it's been a light campaign, but he finished third in August at Musselburgh before a close second last time at Ripon, so a fast track suits him and his first try at 1m2f was a fair one and he seemed to stay well enough.

In fact, at Musselburgh he seemed to be outpaced over 9f, and with him being so lightly-raced and just about unexposed from his current mark of 61.

He won convincingly at Redcar last term and while up in class today, he has Brandon Wilkie claiming 5lb with the jockey in form at the moment with 4-15 at 27%.

Recommended Bet Back Mr Jetman in the 14:25 Ripon SBK 5/2

Saeed bin Suroor continued his fine of run form yesterday with Summer Of Love winning at Epsom, and she was a winner for column yesterday, although Gordon Grey fared less well finishing last - a case of feast or famine.

Rayat could be better than 0-78 grade today and should find this handicap easier than York last time where he didn't find much under pressure.

It can happen at York, so I give him another chance as he won so convincingly at Nottingham on his previous start in July over 6f.

Good ground suits the horse, and as he finished so strongly at Nottingham, a well run 6f will suit him today as he has tried 1m and 1m2f in the past, but unexposed at 6f on his third try at the trip, this looks easier than York.

The trainer is now 4-8 at 50% in the last two weeks and while not a frequent visitor to Ripon, his stats at the Yorkshire track are good at 29% and 43% placed.

Recommended Bet Back Rayat in the 16:00 Ripon SBK 10/3